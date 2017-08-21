Plum grad Cressler set to begin pro career in Estonia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Growing up through the different levels of basketball in Plum, Nolan Cressler always maintained a goal of playing the sport professionally.

“In my sixth-grade yearbook, everybody said what their dream was whenever they grew up, and mine was to be a professional basketball player,” Cressler said.

“Ever since that time, I've worked tirelessly over however many years to get that opportunity. I've been blessed to realize that dream.”

Cressler, who graduated from Vanderbilt in May and completed his collegiate career with the Commodores in the NCAA Tournament in March, recently signed a contract to play internationally in Estonia.

Cressler will play for Avis Rapla, a team in Estonia's Korvpalli Meistriliga, or Basketball Champions League, the top tier league in the country.

“It's exciting to be where I am and what lies ahead,” Cressler said. “I have to opportunity to continue to play the game I love for at least one more year. I realize only a small fraction of basketball players get the chance to play as a professional.”

Avis Rapla also plays in the regional Baltic Basketball League with teams from neighboring Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Cressler's team is based in Rapla, a town of approximately 6,000 residents in central Estonia, about a 35-mile drive from the capital Tallinn.

The team finished as runner-up in the league last season.

“The team did really well last season, and it's an exciting team to be on right now,” he said. “Because they also play in the Baltic League, I will get additional international exposure.”

Upon graduation from Vanderbilt in May, Cressler hired agent Adam Godes, and the process for finding a professional landing spot began.

“With the overseas market, you kind of have to wait throughout the summer to see what opens up with the various leagues,” Cressler said. “It really taught me lessons in patience.”

He came back to Plum and continued to stay in shape as he waited word on what country would be his new home. He had to find a routine throughout the summer which was different than having his schedule set for him while a collegiate student-athlete the past five years.

Teams in Spain, Belgium, Romania, the Netherlands and Switzerland were interested, but the league in Estonia showed itself to be the best fit for Cressler's pro aspirations.

“Honestly, I didn't know where Estonia was,” he said. “I had to look it up on a map. That's what most people say when talking about Estonia.”

Estonia, a former Soviet republic until gaining its independence in the early 90's, is situated in the Baltic region of Northern Europe. The capital, Tallinn, is only an hour boat ride across the Gulf of Finland from Helsinki, the capital and largest city in Finland.

Estonia is bordered to the west by the Baltic Sea and to the south by Latvia.

Cressler will not be alone in Estonia as his fiancé, Danielle Fleeger, will join him as he begins the next step in his basketball journey.

The couple met when Nolan was visiting his brother, Andrew, a former basketball player at Pitt-Johnstown. Fleeger, a Clarion native, was a member of the women's volleyball team at the school.

Godes said Cressler is in a good spot to begin his professional basketball career.

“I think Nolan can have a long professional career,” he said. “Shooting (the ball) is always at a premium, and he's shown that he can do that at a high level. I think he can be a feature guy in the (Rapla) offense.”

In his final season with the Commodores, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.