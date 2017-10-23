Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Norwin sophomore Gracan excels at go-kart track

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
North Huntingdon's Jake Gracan topped the point standings in two categories and finished third in two others at the Blairsville Speedway in Indiana County.
Submitted
North Huntingdon's Jake Gracan topped the point standings in two categories and finished third in two others at the Blairsville Speedway in Indiana County.
North Huntingdon's Jake Gracan topped the point standings in two categories and finished third in two others at the Blairsville Speedway in Indiana County.
Submitted
North Huntingdon's Jake Gracan topped the point standings in two categories and finished third in two others at the Blairsville Speedway in Indiana County.

Updated 35 minutes ago

A North Huntingdon teen had a breakthrough season as a go-kart racer at the Blairsville Speedway in Indiana County.

Jake Gracan, 15, topped the point standings in two categories and finished third in two others.

Gracan, a sophomore at Norwin, was surprised by his success.

“I really changed the way I the way I drove the kart from last year to this year, with some help of a tire preparation program,” he said.

Gracan scored 319 points in Junior Champ, almost 100 more than the runner-up (221). One of 12 competitors, he won 10 of 14 events.

He finished atop Senior Champ (25 points), in which there were two other racers, and third in Lights (121) and Clone (115).

Blairsville Speedway spokesman Pete Miller said everything came together for Gracan, making him a force.

Matt Gracan served in his son's pit crew.

“(Jake) understood the amount of work it takes (and) what it takes to be a little quicker,” Matt Gracan said, adding his son was smoother around the corners.

Jake Gracan expects tougher competition next year.

“I'm definitely going to have to learn over the offseason how to be more aggressive behind the wheel,” he said.

Gracan hopes to move one day to a “real race car.”

“I think I have the talent,” he said.

He credits his dad for his success.

“My father is probably 90 percent of the reason I did so well this season,” he said. “He bends over backwards for me (by) spending a lot of money on parts and tires and motors and all kinds of stuff.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.