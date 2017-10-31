Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Flenory set for Iron City Muay Thai event

D.j. Vasil | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 8:48 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Julian Flenory realized competing in mixed martial arts was his calling during a simple training session in 2015 at Stout Gym in Pittsburgh.

Flenory, 21, won his first amateur MMA fight at Yankee Lake Brawlroom 47 in Ohio on Sept. 9. It was a middleweight (185 pounds) fight where he defeated Marcus Williamson (1-4-1) by technical knockout in the second round.

“I put him down with a leg kick, and he folded to the ground,” said Flenory, a Highlands graduate and senior at Clarion. “I took his back, and went for punches from there and the referee ended it. My adrenaline was through the roof. It was such a great feeling because I was happy I had so many friends and family there in support.”

Flenory will compete in Iron City Muay Thai 2, Saturday at Ross Township Community Center. He'll take on Ian Jackson (3-2 in MMA). The Muay Thai/kickboxing fight will take place at 192 pounds. It will consist of three two-minute rounds.

This will be his first Muay Thai/kickboxing fight. Fights begin at 6 p.m. Stand-up and clinch techniques are used in Muay Thai, a combat style from Thailand.

Fighting out of Clarion MMA, Flenory trained in boxing and taekwondo at a young age, but sports like football and basketball took up much of his time during high school. After high school he played for the Clarion football team before giving it up after his junior year. The itch to train again kicked in, and he credits friend Mike Brell for getting him to train toward a professional career.

“I was down at Stout training in Pittsburgh, and I saw those guys training that were pure pro fighters,” Flenory said. “I saw their passion and love for the sport, and I've always loved training. I saw the hours they put in, and I saw some of my Stout teammates come in with the feeling of winning. I wanted to take a dip into that realm.”

Flenory is looking toward another amateur MMA fight in January where he plans to compete at welterweight (170 pounds).

— D.J. Vasil

