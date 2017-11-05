Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ethiopian Diriba claims 3rd straight EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler title

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 11:36 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Though the wet and windy weather conditions might have slowed most of the 4,600-plus runners at the 2017 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler, one certainly had little trouble prevailing against the elements.

Buze Diriba of Ethiopia finished first in the women's field of racers with a time of 52 minutes, 11 seconds to claim her third consecutive win in the annual 10-mile race in Pittsburgh.

Though the course conditions didn't make it easy, it nonetheless made no difference when it came down to her end result.

“It's no different. I like it here, this is my favorite course, so I liked (the race),” Diriba said. “I like this course, and this weather.”

Since this year's 2017 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler also doubled as a Professional Road Runners Organization Circuit Championship, Diriba earned a $4,000 purse for her top finish. The win marks the 23-year-old Ethiopia native's third victory on the PRRO circuit this season, and for that, she was awarded an additional $10,000 PRRO Super Bonus for her championship title.

Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia finished second at the fifth annual race in 52:15, and Monicah Ngige of Kenya clocked in at 53:36 to finish third.

In the men's field, it was Kenya's Panuel Mkungo who took home the top prize in his first year running the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler with a time of 47:03.

For the majority of the race, Mkungo was nestled in a pack with his fellow runners, but in the home stretch on Liberty Avenue in Downtown, he was able to break free and set a new personal record time for a 10-mile race.

“It's my best time. The weather was real tough today; it was real chilly. Before the race, it was raining so going downhill was a little slippery. but I don't know if I could run faster then (I did today),” Mkungo said.

“I was training hard for this race with my coach and the races I have next.”

Mkungo also has collected first-place finishes in the Around the Bay Road Race in Hamilton, Ontario and the Miami Half Marathon this year. His finish in the Pittsburgh race marks his fourth career victory and first PRRO championship.

Kenya's Silas Kipruto turned in a time of 47:11 to take second. American Elkanah Kibet grabbed third place in 47:13.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

