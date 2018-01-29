Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum sixth-grader headed to Quebec with Pens Elite

Staff Report | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Plum's Tyler Marotta, a sixth-grade student at Center Elementary School, will play in a hockey touranment in Quebec City, Canada, in February 2018.
Tyler Marotta, a sixth-grade student at Center Elementary School in Plum, will compete in the prestigious Quebec International Pee Wee hockey tournament in Quebec City next week.

Marotta, who plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA team, will join teammates on a 15-hour bus ride to Quebec City on Feb. 7 and will stay with a French-Canadian host family for 10 days.

The Penguins will open against a team from North Vancouver, British Columbia. They also will play friendly matches, pond hockey games and sightsee.

Players such as Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky have played in the tournament during its 59-year history.

Marotta is in his fourth season with the Pens Elite team. He also is president of the Center Student Government and competes in math and social studies tournaments.

