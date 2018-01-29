Franklin Regional grad Novak joins Spanish pro basketball team
Nick Novak has a new professional basketball team.
The Franklin Regional graduate has signed with Spain's Basketball Financial Union Oviedo.
Novak, 27, has been a productive point guard in the international ranks, playing in leagues in Germany and Portugal, and developing a knack for late-game heroics.
Last season, he averaged 20 points and 4.7 rebounds for Ovarense of the Liga Portugesa de Basquetebol and played in the league all-star game.
He played 11 games this season for Craiova of the Romanian League and averaged 2.4 points and 1.5 assists.
Oviedo brought him in to replace a key injured starter in the backcourt.
Novak, a Pitt-Johnstown graduate, put up 15.8 points a game for SSV Lokomotive Bernau in a German league two years ago.
In 2014, he also played for the Steel City Yellow Jackets of the ABA.
