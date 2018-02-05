Quaker Valley's Kimmy siblings take gold at indoor rowing event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley sophomore Ben Kimmy said for years his sister had been after him to row.

He finally gave it a try and has been having positive results.

Kimmy took first place recently in the youth novice boys event at the Pittsburgh Indoor Rowing Championship regatta at Carnegie Mellon. He did 2,000 meters on an erg in 6 minutes, 54 seconds.

“Rowing with my sister these past few months has been a lot of fun,” Kimmy said. “She inspires me.”

Quaker Valley senior Tessa Kimmy — a Tennessee recruit and youth national silver medalist — came in first in high school senior girls (7:35.9).

“Ben's win was amazing,” she said. “He pulled super strong and ended up with a very fast time, especially for his first erg race.

“I wanted Ben to try rowing because he is so tall and strong, both of which are great qualities to have in the sport. I have watched him exercise on a rowing machine and felt that with a little coaching, he has a lot of potential.”

The siblings were among five Sewickley area teens to earn gold medals competing for the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing.

Sewickley Academy eighth graders Cleo Ray (8:27.8) and Georgia Cox (7:58.8) came out on top in lightweight youth novice girls and youth novice girls, respectively.

“I decided to try crew because it looked like an interesting sport,” Cox said. “I wanted to break away from (swimming) since I had been doing it for so long.”

Ray said she wanted something new after having run track since she was 7.

“I feel I have a lot of endurance and felt rowing would be a good fit,” Ray said. “This was my first competition so winning it came as a big surprise.”

Quaker Valley sophomore Ben Farnan rounded out the group with a victory in lightweight high school JV boys (7:06.9).

“The results do a great job of highlighting all the hard work the athletes have been putting in,” Three Rivers Junior Rowing coach Matt Grau said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.