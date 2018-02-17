Westmoreland County Community College women win WPCC championships; men also victorious
Westmoreland County Community College women's basketball team won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference championship Saturday with an 85-66 victory against Pitt-Titusville.
WCCC led 41-34 at halftime and broke open the game in the third quarter by scoring Pitt-Titusville, 25-13, to take a 66-47 lead into the final quarter.
Sophomore Rachel Garris (Derry) led WCCC with 31 points and six rebounds. Freshman Hannah Hempfield (Mt. Pleasant) had 20 and eight assists, and sophomore Baylee Riggle (Blairsville) chipped in with 10.
WCCC is 21-5 and have won 10 consecutive games.
The Wolfpack will host the NCJAA Region XX Division III tournament Friday.
The WCCC men (10-16) also won, defeating CCAC-Boyce, 81-79.
Kyle Carrington led the way with 18 points, Nick Porter (Saltsburg) had 16 followed by Joaunn Rivers and Ed Tyson (McKeesport) with 12 apiece and Ja'Kory Freeman 10.
