Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Penn-Trafford grad Obremski earns 6th win on Minor League Golf Tour

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 11:51 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Penn-Trafford graduate Daniel Obremski started fast on the way to his sixth win on the Minor League Golf Tour.

Obremski birdied his final five holes on the way to an 8-under-par 64 and a one-shot win over Malvern's Cole Willcox at Jupiter Country Club (Fla.).

Four players tied for third at 67.

Obremski birdied holes 9, 10, 11 and 13 before a bogey on 18. He received $1,225 for the victory. Willcox eagled Nos. 9 and 16 but could not catch Obremski, who played last year in the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic and finished third in the local Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational.

He turned professional in 2011 after he graduated from Coastal Carolina.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me