Other Local

Obremski wins again on Minor League Tour

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 8 hours ago

Daniel Obremski is hitting it long, getting it close and playing for keeps.

The Penn-Trafford graduate made it two wins in four days on the Minor League Golf Tour with a victory Monday at Pal Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. He shot 6-under-par 65 on the Oaks course, making eight birdies and eight pars on the way to a two-shot win.

He made three straight birdies on holes 4, 5 and 6, and then 11, 12 and 13.

He added birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.

On Thursday at Jupiter Country Club, he shot 64 with five straight birdies to open his round.

His latest win earned him $852, down some from last week's $1,225 paycheck.

Obremski, 32, turned pro in 2011 after playing at Coastal Carolina.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

