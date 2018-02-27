Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other Local

Pittsburgh Marathon will follow same route as 2017, time limit increased

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Updated 20 hours ago

The course for the 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon will remain identical to last year's race. The maximum time to finish it, however, is being increased.

The May 6 race – the 10th since the marathon returned following a five-year hiatus – will again start on Liberty Avenue between Smithfield and 10th streets downtown and finish on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood and Market streets .

But while previous runs (from 1985-2003 and from 2009-17) had a full marathon course time limit of six hours, this year that is being increased to seven hours. Half-marathon participants will now have 3½ hours to complete the course.

The new maximum times represent a 16-minute per mile pace, up from the former 14-minute mile pace.

"Our race weekend has become one of the fastest growing in the country over the past 10 years, and we're hoping this course time limit change will encourage even more people to become a 'Runner of Steel' during our 10th anniversary year," P3R CEO and race director Patrice Matamoros said in a prepared statement.

The course again meanders through many Pittsburgh neighborhoods and past PNC Park, Heinz Field and PPG Paints Arena.

"Though construction plans often force us to make changes from year to year, we're excited to once again offer a route that was a winner with runners, spectators and city officials last year," P3R COO and director of marketing Dee Stathis said in a statement. "This course provides runners with a scenic view of the Steel City, as well as an opportunity for thousands of Pittsburghers to get involved with our city's largest community celebration."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

