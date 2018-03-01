Former Penn-Trafford golfer Dan Obremski has big week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's been quite a week for Penn-Trafford graduate and Irwin native Dan Obremski in the Minor League Golf Tour in Palm City, Fla.

After winning an event Monday and placing second Wednesday, Obremski got his third and fourth victories in his last five events Thursday.

Obremski posted a 6-under-par 65 at Osprey Creek Golf Course at Martin Downs Country Club was awarded the win by default when Will Evans of Charleston, W.Va., who also shot a 65, didn't stay around for a playoff.

Obremski also won Feb. 22 in Jupiter, Fla., and has earned $4,781.82 the past eight days.

He finished eagle-birdie to catch Evans and finished with five birdies and a bogey.

He collected $1,000 from the $5,520 purse, $232 from an optional bonus pool and $125.72 in the skins game for a total of $1,357.72.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.