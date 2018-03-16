Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

West View's St. Athanasius wins Diocesan basketball title

Sean Meyers | Friday, March 16, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
The 2017-18 St. Athanasius Catholic Youth Ministry basketball team included, in front, from left, David Vrana, Tim Brown, Jon VanKirk, Drew Longjohn, Connor Milavec; and in back, Ryan Buzzard, Rich Pajak, Noah Marshalek, Anthony VanKirk, Josh Krull and R.J. Galbraith. Jacquez Myers also is part of the team.
Submitted
The 2017-18 St. Athanasius Catholic Youth Ministry basketball team included, in front, from left, David Vrana, Tim Brown, Jon VanKirk, Drew Longjohn, Connor Milavec; and in back, Ryan Buzzard, Rich Pajak, Noah Marshalek, Anthony VanKirk, Josh Krull and R.J. Galbraith. Jacquez Myers also is part of the team.

Updated 5 hours ago

In his 10 years as coach, Bill Dice has guided nearly 100 kids on the St. Athanasius Catholic Youth Ministry basketball team. This season's team was one of the more successful: St. Athanasius captured the CYM Diocesan Championship and finished third in the statewide tournament.

The squad for St. Athanasius, which is located in West View, was composed of 13 high school-age players. Of the baker's dozen, 11 are students at North Hills, and the other two attend North Allegheny.

The players for St. Athanasius include: David Vrana, Tim Brown, Jon VanKirk, Drew Longjohn, Connor Milavec, Ryan Buzzard, Rich Pajak, Noah Marshalek, Anthony VanKirk, Josh Krull, R.J. Galbraith and Jacquez Myers. The team was balanced offensively, with four players averaging at or near double-figures in scoring and everyone contributing.

“We never put one kid ahead of anyone else. We don't strive to get the ball to one guy,” Dice detailed. “They were all committed and all-in on defense.” The CYM, which is an equivalent of the longstanding Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), serves as an alternative to high-school basketball. Many of the players in the CYM are those who failed to make the high-school team or who were unable to dedicate the time required to play.

To that point, Dice began weekly open gyms in September, consisting of games instead of practices. The CYM season began in December, and St. Athanasius compiled a record of 18-7, including 11-3 in the North Section. Four teams each from the North and South sections advanced to the Diocesan playoffs, which were Feb. 24 at Bishop Canevin High School.

St. Athanasius went 3-0, capturing the second Diocesan Championship in Dice's tenure. The following weekend, the team competed in the CYM State Championship, which was held in Pittsburgh. Because the host area is allowed to enter two teams, St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin, located in Baldwin, also competed, joining teams from Philadelphia, Allentown, Harrisburg and Erie, among other regions.

St. Athanasius won its first two games but in the semifinals fell to St. Gabriel, a team it had defeated the prior weekend. St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin captured the title, and St. Athanasius finished third.

“It's a little disappointing. You head into these things feeling like you have a chance to win every time you play,” Dice said. “But third out of the state is not bad.” The setback provided a lesson for the players, according to Dice.

“You have to be able to take defeat in stride, and in a Christ-like way, you have to be able to handle that,” he said. Dice expressed his desire to see the CMY basketball league continue to thrive. He has concerns, though, that the consolidation of churches might cost the league some visibility. He has seen firsthand the positive impact the league has on teenagers.

“If it weren't for this, what would they be doing?” he asked. “This gives them an opportunity to go out and play and interact with other kids.”

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me