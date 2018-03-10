St. Gabriels takes home CYO basketball state title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Colton Barr canned the shot heard around the CYO ranks in the state of Pennsylvania.

Barr, a 5-foot-5 junior guard from Baldwin, connected on a deep 3-point field goal with 2.4 seconds left as St. Gabriel's CYO basketball team edged Allentown, 45-42, in the state championship game Sunday at St. Thomas More in Bethel Park.

“The winning basket was set up by an incredible offensive rebound by Arlen Hooks, which allowed us to hold for one shot,” St. Gabriel CYO coach Ryan Dedes said. “We executed a play that we've run all year to perfection. We got the shot that we wanted, and Colton drained it.

“We have many options off this play. I have so much confidence in these guys that any one of them taking the shot I would have been satisfied with. But this time the ball swung to Colton, and he buried it. He knew it was in when it left his hand.”

Barr's heroics capped a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback by the Gators.

“Hitting that last shot was just amazing,” Barr said, “from hearing the crowd go crazy, my teammates hugging me, and obviously we had just won the state title. I just felt really happy for the rest of my team, who are all seniors. I was just very happy our last game was that amazing. It was almost like a fairy-tale ending to our season.”

Allentown led 23-16 at halftime and increased its advantage to 28-16 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

St. Gabriel's closed the gap to 38-33 by the end of the quarter, then held Allentown to just four points in the decisive fourth stanza.

“It was a total defensive effort,” said Dedes, a Baldwin graduate who played hoops for the Highlanders from 1997-99. “We knew if we could shut down or contain their point guard and their big man, we would have a chance. Our ‘help' defense was incredible, with five guys defending at all times. And we had excellent rebounding. (Allentown) had very few second chances.

“The defense fueled our comeback, and once we stopped settling for 3s, executed our offense to where we got great looks inside, we began to control the tempo of the game.”

Barr was the lone junior on St. Gabriel's squad. Nine of the 10 other team members are seniors at Baldwin — guards Logan Richards, Jordan Rush, Jack Mezeivtch, Mike Starzynski and Jack O'Brien; forwards Tony Mendez, Trey Luffy and Nick Regel; plus Hooks, a guard/forward. Richards is a cousin of T.J. McConnell, a third-year guard with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rounding out the Gators was guard Josh Egan, a senior from Central Catholic who lives in Whitehall.

This is the same group of athletes that won the 2014 Diocese of Pittsburgh championship and placed fifth in the 2014 state playoffs as seventh and eighth graders.

“It's a very tight group of kids,” Dedes said. “They are respectful, easy to coach, and committed to our goals. CYO basketball is very different from other high school sports. CYO basketball takes a back seat to high school winter sports, homework and/or employment. I emphasize that to the kids, and they follow that rule.

“There are very good basketball players in this group. And they wanted to play together one last time before going their separate ways to college. I'm so grateful they reached out to me to coach them. They don't realize it yet, but they will be talking about this season for years to come. They will always be connected by this state championship. People outside the Catholic league might not think this, but this is a very big deal and a huge accomplishment.”

The Gators' began the 2017-18 season with three specific goals: to win section, Diocese of Pittsbugh and CYO state championships.

“We were very confident we could attain these goals,” Dedes said.

St. Gabriel's started 10-0 before dropping three games. The Gators ended up second in South Section with a 13-3 record and entered the Diocese of Pittsburgh playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

“Being very guard-oriented, we lived and died by the 3,” Dedes said. “Being so reliant on the 3, we could not overcome some deficits (late in the season). But I think the three losses helped change our mindset from relying on the 3 to more of an attacking-the-rim mentality.”

St. Gabriel's defeated St. Mary's of Glenshaw, 41-34, and Sacred Heart, 49-33, in the first two rounds behind the offensive outputs of Mezeivtch, Starzynski, Richards and Barr.

The Gators lost to St. Athanasius, 70-58, in the diocesan finals. The team missed two key starters in that game. Hooks was competing at the state indoor track championships at Penn State, and Luffy sat out with a sprained ankle.

Because the Diocese of Pittsburgh was the host city for the CYO state playoffs this season, two teams from Pittsburgh qualified. St. Gabriel's entered the tournament as the eighth seed.

St. Gabriel's beat St. Jude of Erie, 63-48, in the first round behind Barr's 22 points and Starzynski's 21. The Gators drained 10 treys.

The semifinal round was a rematch of the diocesan championship game. The Gators reversed the score this time, rolling past St. Athanasius, 70-55, behind Starzynski's 24 points.

Mezeivtch and Barr added 14 points apiece; Hooks chipped in with 10.

“Our season was incredible,” Barr said. “Our team forgot about our (three) losses and played very strong in the playoffs. Our defense — our biggest strength — and 3-point shooting are what led us to our title. Since we were a small team, we knew our defense had to be great to beat the bigger teams.

“This team was the greatest team I have ever played for, from having the best teammates and coaches, and we also had a ton of fun while playing. We had a hype-man on our team — Jordan Rush — who basically was the reason we always had a huge crowd at our games.”

Dedes, who was assisted by 2014 Baldwin graduate Brandon Boker, said every team member played a role.

“This is such an amazing group of young men,” he said. “Each of them contributed to this state championship. Jordan Rush and Jack O'Brien, who haven't played since fourth grade, always brought the hype and motivation to practice and games.

“Every game throughout the season, someone different made plays to help us win games.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.