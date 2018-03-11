A-K Valley Hall has another posthumous inductee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame unexpectedly will have a second posthumous inductee at the organization's 49th annual banquet May 19.

John Briscoe, Oakmont High School football standout from 1957-59 who later played at Arizona and was signed by the Cleveland Browns, died in late January at 75, just weeks after the announcement that he will be one of this year's A-K hall inductees.

The other posthumous inductee is Dr. Rudy Mattioli, quarterback for Har-Brack and Pitt in the 1950s.

With Briscoe as a quarterback and linebacker, the Oaks compiled a record of 21-5-2 under legendary coach Elmer Gross.

“We still want to honor Mr. Briscoe despite his untimely death,” said hall of fame chairman Bob Tatrn

“We are still happy to recognize an athlete from the great 1950s Oakmont football era under coach Elmer Gross, former chairman of our organization.”

While at Arizona, he was a blocking guard and a linebacker when two-platoon football was mandatory under NCAA rules. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills during the old NFL-AFL player battles.

“John lived long enough in this life to realize he was going into the Allegheny Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame,” said committee member Rob Erdeljac. “I can tell you of his excitement in receiving the honor. He shared great memories of his coach Elmer ‘Tuggles' Gross, his teammates and Oakmont High School.”

Other inductees will be:

• Gus Frerotte, Ford City and NFL football

• Chad Hanna, Ken High and Valley athletics and coaching

• Chip Young, Freeport and William & Mary football

• Lewis Lawhorn, Kiski Area and Temple athletics

• Dana Petruska, Deer Lakes, Mars and Pitt basketball

• Patrick McHenry, Arnold, Valley and Wake Forest athletics

• The banquet will be May 19 at the New Kensington Quality Inn.

For tickets ($30), contact Skip Beal (724-337-6282) or Steve Meanor (724-224-6767).

George Guido is a freelance writer.