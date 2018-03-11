Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

A-K Valley Hall has another posthumous inductee

George Guido | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 6:30 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

The Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame unexpectedly will have a second posthumous inductee at the organization's 49th annual banquet May 19.

John Briscoe, Oakmont High School football standout from 1957-59 who later played at Arizona and was signed by the Cleveland Browns, died in late January at 75, just weeks after the announcement that he will be one of this year's A-K hall inductees.

The other posthumous inductee is Dr. Rudy Mattioli, quarterback for Har-Brack and Pitt in the 1950s.

With Briscoe as a quarterback and linebacker, the Oaks compiled a record of 21-5-2 under legendary coach Elmer Gross.

“We still want to honor Mr. Briscoe despite his untimely death,” said hall of fame chairman Bob Tatrn

“We are still happy to recognize an athlete from the great 1950s Oakmont football era under coach Elmer Gross, former chairman of our organization.”

While at Arizona, he was a blocking guard and a linebacker when two-platoon football was mandatory under NCAA rules. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills during the old NFL-AFL player battles.

“John lived long enough in this life to realize he was going into the Allegheny Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame,” said committee member Rob Erdeljac. “I can tell you of his excitement in receiving the honor. He shared great memories of his coach Elmer ‘Tuggles' Gross, his teammates and Oakmont High School.”

Other inductees will be:

• Gus Frerotte, Ford City and NFL football

• Chad Hanna, Ken High and Valley athletics and coaching

• Chip Young, Freeport and William & Mary football

• Lewis Lawhorn, Kiski Area and Temple athletics

• Dana Petruska, Deer Lakes, Mars and Pitt basketball

• Patrick McHenry, Arnold, Valley and Wake Forest athletics

• The banquet will be May 19 at the New Kensington Quality Inn.

For tickets ($30), contact Skip Beal (724-337-6282) or Steve Meanor (724-224-6767).

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me