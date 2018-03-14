Five local wrestlers to watch at the NCAA Division I championships

The WPIAL has numerous wrestlers bidding for NCAA Division I titles this weekend at the NCAA championships at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland.

Here are just some of the wrestlers that we'll be keeping an eye on that should do well.

Jason Nolf, Penn State

The 2014 Kittanning graduate was the 2017 NCAA champion and the 2016 runner-up at 157 pounds … He injured his right knee Jan. 28 and missed the rest of the regular season. … The redshirt junior is 21-1 this season and 81-3 in his career. … His only NCAA Championship loss was a 6-5 decision to Illinois' Isaiah Martinez in the 2016 finals. … He was a three-time PIAA champion. … He went 2-0 at the Big Ten championships then opted to medical forfeit to prepare for nationals.

Vincenzo Joseph, Penn State

The 2015 Central Catholic graduate is the returning PIAA 165-pound champion. … The redshirt sophomore is 20-2 this season and 44-6 in his career. … He is seeded third at 165 behind Martinez and David McFadden of Virginia Tech. Joseph pinned Martinez in the 2017 tournament to win the title. … He lost to Martinez 4-1 at the Big Ten championships. … He was a PIAA champion in 2015.

Spencer Lee, Iowa

The 2017 Franklin Regional graduate is 17-2 and seeded third at 125 pounds. … He moved into the starting lineup after winning the Northern Iowa Open tournament and reaching the semifinals at the Midlands tournament. … He upset then-No. 1 Nathan Tomasello of Ohio State in a dual Jan. 21. He lost to Tomasello, 2-1, in the Big Ten semifinals. … Lee has a team-high six technical falls, six first-period pins, he defeated nine ranked wrestlers and is 11-2 against the field. … He was the Big Ten Freshman Wrestler of the Year. .. He was a three-time PIAA champion.

Luke Pletcher, Ohio State

The 2016 Latrobe graduate is 26-2 this season and qualified for his second NCAA tournament. … The sophomore wrestled at 141 last season but is seeded third this season at 133. … He was a three-time PIAA champion. … He was named TheOpenMat.com All-Freshman team. … He is 6-2 against the nationally ranked wrestlers in the field. … He won the Princeton Open tournament and the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. … He finished second the Big Tem championships, losing Michigan's Stevan Micic, 7-4.

Mike Kemerer, Iowa

The 2015 Franklin Regional graduate is 22-1 and is seeded sixth at 157 pounds. … The redshirt sophomore had a 24-match winning streak snapped in the Big Ten semifinals. … He placed third at the NCAA championships last year. … He won the 2017 Midlands, defeating former Franklin Regional teammate Josh Shields, 5-2, in the finals. … He is 14-3 against the field.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.