Quaker Valley students to play for national titles with Pens Elite

After earning two silver medals, Quaker Valley senior Kenzington “Kenzie” MacDonald will be searching for gold at the USA Hockey Girls Tier I National Championship tournament April 5-9 in Marlborough, Mass., and she had a big hand in seeing that she will have that opportunity.

MacDonald, 17, of Sewickley is on the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 19-and-under elite team, which claimed the Mid American District title March 11 at the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale.

Pens Elite 19U coach Chris Stern said MacDonald, a defender, played a key role in the final.

“When faced with a five-minute major penalty and a 2-1 lead, Kenzie and our (penalty kill) successfully kept Culver Academy (of Indiana) from tying the game,” Stern said. “We were then able to add another third period goal to ensure a trip to (nationals).”

MacDonald, an Amherst recruit, was on the 2017 Pens Elite 16U and the 2015 Pens Elite 14U that came in second.

“I think it goes without question to say that we want to win it all, but, apart from that, our main goal is to give it our all,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said she already has accomplished much.

“Not a lot of people can say they've placed second at nationals twice,” she said.

Quaker Valley sophomore Haley Steffey punched her ticket to nationals as part of the Pens Elite U16 elite team.

The squad beat Gilmour (Ohio), 7-1, in the district final March 10.

“(I want) to be the best contributor I can be towards winning the games and the championship,” said Steffey, 16, of Bell Acres. “(I want) to show the country how great a program we are.”

“Haley is a skilled center who has great hockey sense and vision of the ice,” Pens Elite 16U coach Cobina “Cobi” (Delaney) Walkland said. “She has the ability to make plays in small areas and is someone we look to contribute offensively.”

Steffey was on the Pens Elite 14U that went 1-2 at the 2017 nationals in Michigan. Eden Christian junior Olivia Bodine returns to the Pens Elite 16U elite team.

“Olivia is a hardworking forward who has a knack for capitalizing on chances that she creates,” Walkland said. “She is someone the team can rely on day in and day out with her consistency and work ethic.”

Ladd Wagner, the MidAm section representative for girls hockey, said the three players set a good example.

“When the teams do well at nationals, just like the Olympics this year, it generates a lot of interest (among) the younger girls in the area,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.