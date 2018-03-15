Former WPIAL stars Nolf, Kemerer to face off in NCAA wrestling quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — When the NCAA Division I wrestling tournament pairings were released a week ago, a lot people questioned the seeding for the 157-pound weight.

Penn State junior Jason Nolf, the defending national champion, was seeded third, and Iowa junior Michael Kemerer, who has one loss and finished third a year ago, was seeded sixth. That set up a possible showdown between the two Big Ten combatants in the quarterfinals.

Well, the feature match of Friday's morning session will be that showdown as Nolf (Kittanning) and Kemerer (Franklin Regional) easily rolled into the quarterfinals with wins Thursday in the first and second rounds.

Nolf (24-1) opened the NCAA tournament at Quicken Loans Arena with a 22-7 technical fall win against Central Michigan's Colin Hefferman and followed that with a 6-1 victory against Wisconsin's Andrew Crone.

Kemerer (25-1) pinned Cal State-Bakersfield's Coleman Hammond in the first period and then decked Stanford's Paul Fox in the third period.

“I'm excited about the match with Jason,” Kemerer said. “It's the match everyone wants to see. It's the match I want; it's the match I've trained for.”

Kemerer dominated both matches and built a 9-2 lead against Fox before recording the fall.

“It's the most team points I could have gotten,” Kemerer said. “It was a successful day.”

Nolf declined comment Thursday night.

Two seeded wrestlers were beaten during Day 1 bouts. Missouri's Joey Lavallee, the No. 2 seed at 157 pounds, lost to Kennedy Monday of North Carolina in Round 1, and Arizona State's Josh Shields, the No. 4 seed from Franklin Regional, fell to South Dakota State's Luke Zilverberg, 9-6, at 157 pounds.

Bucknell senior Ty Smith (Franklin Regional) pulled off an upset in the second round when he defeated North Carolina State's Kevin Jack, the fifth seed, 6-4 in sudden victory.

Smith (30-4) will face No. 4 seed Joey McKenna of Ohio State in the 141-pound quarterfinals.

“I knew I was ready because the way I've trained at Bucknell and Franklin Regional,” Smith said. “I followed the game plan.”

That game plan was to attack the legs of Jack, who placed third in 2017 and is a two-time NCAA All-American.

“I'm not worried about the past,” Smith said. “I'm looking towards the future. I'm motivated from my loss in the blood round in 2017. It was the worst day of my life.”

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) was impressive in his NCAA championship debut, posting two 18-0 technical fall wins over Chattanooga's Alonzo Allen and Purdue's Luke Welch.

Lee (20-2) faces Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccininni (25-3) in the quarterfinals and, if he wins likely will face No. 2 seed Nathan Tomasello of Ohio State for a third time in the semifinals.

“Right now my focus is doing things right, getting food in you and getting ready to roll,” Lee said. “I'm ready to go. This is the NCAA tournament.”

Latrobe grads Luke Pletcher (133) and Zack Zavatsky (184) moved into the quarterfinals.

Pletcher (29-2), an Ohio State freshman, edged Edinboro's Korbin Myers, 4-3. He opened with a 2-1 win against Stanford's Mason Pengilly.

He'll face Lehigh's Scott Parker, who defeated Pitt's Dom Forys, 7-4, in the quarterfinals.

Zavatsky (31-5) used a reversal and a four-point near-fall to defeat Wisconsin's Ricky Robertson, 9-4. He'll face Lehigh's Ryan Preisch in the quarterfinals.

Pitt's Taleb Rahmani fell to the No. 1 seed at 157, North Carolina State's Hayden Hidley.

Ohio State built a 36-28 lead over Penn State in the team standings. Iowa fell to third with 27 points.

Nittany Lions in the quarterfinals include returning champions Zain Retherford (149), Nolf (157), Vincenzo Joseph (164), Mark Hall (174) and Bo Nickal (184), along with Shakur Rasheed (197) and heavyweight Nick Nevills.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.