Greensburg YMCA swimmers ready for state championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After moving to a new age group, Greensburg YMCA swimmers Kaden Faychak and Patton Graziano have lower expectations for the Pennsylvania YMCA State Championship Meet on Friday-Sunday at Penn State than they did a year ago.

“Last year, when I won both the (boys 10-and-under) 50 and 100 breaststroke, I was the older 10-year-old,” said Faychak, an Elizabeth Forward sixth grader. “This year, I'm on the younger side of the 11-12 age group.

“I would like to win state being one of the younger ones, but those 12-year-olds are fast.”

Graziano, a Penn-Trafford sixth grader who is the reigning champion in the 10-and-under 100-yard backstroke, said he would be happy to place in the top three in the 11-12 age group this season.

“It will be a close heat with several of us with similar times, so we will see,” he said.

Faychak is seeded second in the 11-12 50 breaststroke (32.74 seconds) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.96). He placed first and second in the events at the Pennsylvania YMCA West District Championship hosted by Butler YMCA last weekend at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. It was one of three Pennsylvania YMCA district meets with top finishers advancing to states.

In the 100 breaststroke, Faychak and the winner, Gideon Goettler of Butler YMCA (1:09.45), broke a meet record from 2015.

Graziano is seeded third in the 50 backstroke (28.56) and second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.42) after coming in first and second at districts.

Graziano said he was happy with his performance at districts, but Faychak felt the opposite.

“I wasn't used to the walls there, and I really messed up a big turn in my 100 breaststroke and glided in on my finish of (the) 50 breaststroke,” said Faychak, the state record holder in the 10-and-under 100 breaststroke. “I really like (the) Penn State pool.

“I can drop more time than I did at SPIRE.”

Graziano, Faychak, Grant Smith and Lukas “Luke” Mayo, the district runners-up, are seeded eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:01.28). Graziano, Faychak and Mayo topped the podium as part of the 10-and-under 200 medley relay last season.

“I want to lower time again, but it would be really great to get a medal, too,” said Mayo, a Hempfield sixth grader.

The three swimmers helped the Stingrays to third place in 11-12 boys team scoring.

“Our prep division had some terrific swims at the district meet,” said Stingrays assistant coach Kim Graziano, Patton's mother. “Kaden Faychak, Reegan Brown and Patton will hopefully have an opportunity to score some points.

“The boys have a shot at a top-six finish in the medley relay, if they all swim well.”

On the girls side, Brown is seeded fifth in the in the 11-12 100 butterfly (1:03.28) and sixth in the 50 backstroke (30.02). She came in second in both at districts.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.