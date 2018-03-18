Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Greensburg YMCA swimmers ready for state championships

Karen Kadilak | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
Greensburg YMCA swimmer Patton Graziano competes at the 2018 West District meet.
Submitted
Greensburg YMCA swimmer Patton Graziano competes at the 2018 West District meet.
Greensburg YMCA swimmer Kaden Faycha competed at the 2018 West District meet.
Submitted
Greensburg YMCA swimmer Kaden Faycha competed at the 2018 West District meet.
Greensburg YMCA swimmer Lukas Mayo competes at the 2018 West District meet.
Submitted
Greensburg YMCA swimmer Lukas Mayo competes at the 2018 West District meet.
Greensburg YMCA swimmers, from left, Patton Graziano, Reegan Brown, Kayden Faychak and Adyson Lewis competed at the 2018 West District meet.
Submitted
Greensburg YMCA swimmers, from left, Patton Graziano, Reegan Brown, Kayden Faychak and Adyson Lewis competed at the 2018 West District meet.

Updated 1 hour ago

After moving to a new age group, Greensburg YMCA swimmers Kaden Faychak and Patton Graziano have lower expectations for the Pennsylvania YMCA State Championship Meet on Friday-Sunday at Penn State than they did a year ago.

“Last year, when I won both the (boys 10-and-under) 50 and 100 breaststroke, I was the older 10-year-old,” said Faychak, an Elizabeth Forward sixth grader. “This year, I'm on the younger side of the 11-12 age group.

“I would like to win state being one of the younger ones, but those 12-year-olds are fast.”

Graziano, a Penn-Trafford sixth grader who is the reigning champion in the 10-and-under 100-yard backstroke, said he would be happy to place in the top three in the 11-12 age group this season.

“It will be a close heat with several of us with similar times, so we will see,” he said.

Faychak is seeded second in the 11-12 50 breaststroke (32.74 seconds) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.96). He placed first and second in the events at the Pennsylvania YMCA West District Championship hosted by Butler YMCA last weekend at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. It was one of three Pennsylvania YMCA district meets with top finishers advancing to states.

In the 100 breaststroke, Faychak and the winner, Gideon Goettler of Butler YMCA (1:09.45), broke a meet record from 2015.

Graziano is seeded third in the 50 backstroke (28.56) and second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.42) after coming in first and second at districts.

Graziano said he was happy with his performance at districts, but Faychak felt the opposite.

“I wasn't used to the walls there, and I really messed up a big turn in my 100 breaststroke and glided in on my finish of (the) 50 breaststroke,” said Faychak, the state record holder in the 10-and-under 100 breaststroke. “I really like (the) Penn State pool.

“I can drop more time than I did at SPIRE.”

Graziano, Faychak, Grant Smith and Lukas “Luke” Mayo, the district runners-up, are seeded eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:01.28). Graziano, Faychak and Mayo topped the podium as part of the 10-and-under 200 medley relay last season.

“I want to lower time again, but it would be really great to get a medal, too,” said Mayo, a Hempfield sixth grader.

The three swimmers helped the Stingrays to third place in 11-12 boys team scoring.

“Our prep division had some terrific swims at the district meet,” said Stingrays assistant coach Kim Graziano, Patton's mother. “Kaden Faychak, Reegan Brown and Patton will hopefully have an opportunity to score some points.

“The boys have a shot at a top-six finish in the medley relay, if they all swim well.”

On the girls side, Brown is seeded fifth in the in the 11-12 100 butterfly (1:03.28) and sixth in the 50 backstroke (30.02). She came in second in both at districts.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me