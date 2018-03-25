Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Killer Whales wrap up another season

Marty Stewart | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 11:40 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Fox Chapel Killer Whales swim club recently concluded its season. There were 371 members, with 116 taking swim lessons taught by senior swimming members, 209 competitive team members and 46 masters swimmers, including Fox Chapel senior Joslyn Filo.

Seventeen of the club swimmers qualified for WPIALs, and seven of them made it to the PIAA championships. The club hosted a Bronze Champs meet in February that had 652 swimmers from across the state.

The Masters program also was a success. The team recently competed in a meet at Mt. Lebanon. Masters swimmers are given the opportunity to swim six days a week, and all levels of swimmers are welcome to join in the daily workouts.

Spring registration for the Killer Whales opens April 2. Master swimmers (18 and over) may join at any time of the year. For more information, go to kwswimming.com or email info@kwswimming.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me