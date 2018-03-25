Killer Whales wrap up another season
Updated 11 hours ago
The Fox Chapel Killer Whales swim club recently concluded its season. There were 371 members, with 116 taking swim lessons taught by senior swimming members, 209 competitive team members and 46 masters swimmers, including Fox Chapel senior Joslyn Filo.
Seventeen of the club swimmers qualified for WPIALs, and seven of them made it to the PIAA championships. The club hosted a Bronze Champs meet in February that had 652 swimmers from across the state.
The Masters program also was a success. The team recently competed in a meet at Mt. Lebanon. Masters swimmers are given the opportunity to swim six days a week, and all levels of swimmers are welcome to join in the daily workouts.
Spring registration for the Killer Whales opens April 2. Master swimmers (18 and over) may join at any time of the year. For more information, go to kwswimming.com or email info@kwswimming.com.