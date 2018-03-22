Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies in Pennsylvania racing accident

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
In this undated photo provided by Parx Racing, jockey Jose Flores sits atop a race horse at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa. Flores, 56, who was among the best jockeys in Pennsylvania history, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, of injuries suffered in a racing accident, Parx Racing said in a statement. Flores was racing Monday, March 19, in Bensalem, when his horse went down and he was thrown off. The jockey won 4,650 races in a career that spanned more than three decades.
Kim Pratt, Parx Racing via AP
In this undated photo provided by Parx Racing, jockey Jose Flores sits atop a race horse at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa. Flores, 56, who was among the best jockeys in Pennsylvania history, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, of injuries suffered in a racing accident, Parx Racing said in a statement. Flores was racing Monday, March 19, in Bensalem, when his horse went down and he was thrown off. The jockey won 4,650 races in a career that spanned more than three decades.
In this Sept. 19, 2015 photo, provided by Equi-Photo, jockey Jose Flores poses at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa. Flores, 56, who was among the best jockeys in Pennsylvania history, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, of injuries suffered in a racing accident, Parx Racing said in a statement. Flores was racing Monday, March 19, in Bensalem, when his horse went down and he was thrown off. The jockey won 4,650 races in a career that spanned more than three decades.
Barbara Weidl/EQUI-PHOTO via AP
In this Sept. 19, 2015 photo, provided by Equi-Photo, jockey Jose Flores poses at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa. Flores, 56, who was among the best jockeys in Pennsylvania history, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, of injuries suffered in a racing accident, Parx Racing said in a statement. Flores was racing Monday, March 19, in Bensalem, when his horse went down and he was thrown off. The jockey won 4,650 races in a career that spanned more than three decades.

Updated 15 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — A renowned jockey who was among the best in Pennsylvania history has died of injuries suffered in a racing accident.

Parx Racing said in a statement that Jose Flores died Thursday. He was 56.

Flores was racing Monday at Parx, a track in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem, when his horse went down and Flores was thrown off.

The jockey won 4,650 races in a career that spanned more than three decades. He was the top career earner at Parx Racing, formerly Philadelphia Park, a track in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem.

The Equibase thoroughbred database says Flores's mounts earned $64 million in nearly 29,000 career starts.

Parx called Flores an “outstanding jockey” and expressed condolences to his family.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me