Other Local

Lower Burrell's Caliguri inducted into prestigious karate hall

Jerin Steele | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
Nancy Caliguri of Lower Burrell's Academy of Martial Arts was inducted into the Hawks International Society Hall of Fame on March 17, 2018.
Submitted
Updated 11 hours ago

Lower Burrell resident Nancy Caliguri became involved in martial arts 43 years ago. Last week, she received one of the highest honors in the sport.

Caliguri was inducted March 17 into Hawkes International Society, a worldwide hall of fame for the sport, at Grand Internationals in Albuquerque, N.M.

Caliguri, who co-owns Academy of Martial Arts in Lower Burrell with her husband Frank, was one of four people and the lone female in this year's class.

“It's an incredible honor, and I'm proud to have the Hawkes International Society patch on my gi,” Caliguri said.

Eight people were up for nomination, and each went through an interview process with a committee of Hawkes International Society members before they made their decisions. Each person needed a majority vote from the members to be inducted.

“You're standing in a hallway, and everyone is firing questions at you, so it was nerve-racking,” Caliguri said. “But it's a really great honor to be inducted.”

Caliguri is an eighth-degree black belt, and she also is a member of the Tri-State and Alle-Kiski halls of fame.

While at Grand Internationals, she came out of retirement to compete for the first time in eight years and won the Woman's Masters, Kata Division, a title she held from 2008-10.

Caliguri was unsure of how she would fare after her hiatus from competition, but she showed no signs of rust.

“It was a surprise to win, especially at my age,” she said. “I was really happy with the result.”

Nancy and Frank Caliguri have run their karate school in Lower Burrell for 27 years and previously had a dojo in Arnold.

They first met when Nancy came into a dojo Frank was working at in Butler for lessons. She trained there for three years, and they started dating after that.

“I'm very proud of her,” Frank Caliguri said. “She represented our karate school well. She has been involved with martial arts since 1975, and her dedication for it hasn't changed.”

The couple don't have any plans of slowing down. They enjoy teaching the next generation the discipline of martial arts and continuing to grow the sport.

“The thing about martial arts is it's never-ending,” Nancy Caliguri said. “There's always more to learn and you're never finished.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

