South Hills notes: St. Gabriel girls advance to Diocesan finals

Notebook items from around the South Hills:

• The St. Gabriel girls junior varsity basketball team recently wrapped up its 2017-18 season with a 28-2 overall record, and a berth in the finals of the Diocese of Pittsburgh playoffs.

The Gators' starting lineup in the championship game consisted Katie Lucarelli, Alexa Meyer, Mallory Mezeivtch, Shayna Mickolay and Haley Nieman.

Other team members included Abby Lease, Ava Storms, Gabby Jaquay, Hannah McKee, Marin Murphy, Olivia McClellan, Jordin Bachner and Riley Sweitzer.

St. Gabriel's went 14-0 in section play and won tournament titles at St. Sylvester, St. John Bosco and Sacred Heart. The Gators, coach by Dan Kail, strung together a 24-game winning streak this season.

Now, onto the college/high school scene:

• Thomas Jefferson graduate Lacie Lautner is sophomore pitcher on the Penn State Greater Allegheny softball team.

As a freshman, the right-handed Lautner was named PSUAC pitcher of the year and was a first-team all-conference selection.

She struck out 87 batters in 81 2⁄ 3 innings last year, and posted a 2.74 ERA — the third lowest average in the conference.

• Baldwin graduates Jasmin Wicks and David Johnston are freshman track and field athletes at Point Park.

Wicks, a throwing specialist, set a school record in the shot put event with a toss of 11.7 meters at the recent Mt. Union Invitational, and was named River States Conference women's indoor field athlete after her performance.

Johnston is a pole vaulter for the Pioneers.

• Thomas Jefferson grads Amanda O'Toole and Sydney Flinn are teammates on the Pitt-Johnstown softball squad.

O'Toole is a senior catcher and a fourth-year team member. She is majoring in business/marketing.

At TJ, O'Toole was a three-year letter winner in softball, National Honor Society member, and was honored as a Rotary student of the month.

Flinn, an outfielder and elementary education/special education major, was a four-year letterwinner in softball in high school, and a team captain.

• Two local products, Alysa Fairman (TJ) and Samantha Wampler (Baldwin), are freshman members of the Carlow softball team. Both are nursing majors.

Fairman is listed as a pitcher/infielder/outfielder on the Celtics' team roster. Wampler is a catcher/third baseman.

• Baldwin graduate Anthony Rago is a freshman pitcher/shortstop at Thiel, where he is majoring in criminal justice.

Rago led Baldwin's baseball team offensively last year, hitting .442 with a .500 slugging percentage.

• Baldwin grad Katie Winter is a sophomore member of the Carlow women's track and field team.

Winter is majoring in art/art history.

• Baldwin products Lorenzo and Rocco Ruscitto are teammates on the Washington & Jefferson men's lacrosse squad.

Lorenzo is a senior defenseman; Rocco is a junior midfielder. Rocco Ruscitto netted a hat trick against Hood earlier this season.

Another Baldwin product, Haley Maglin, is a sophomore throwing specialist in the W&J women's track and field program.

• Senior outfielder Kimmy Bachman, a two-year starter on the Thomas Jefferson softball team, plans to attend Slippery Rock to major in early childhood education and special education.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.