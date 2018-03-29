Former Latrobe, Seton Hill grappler Ty Lydic to compete at international event

Ty Lydic is looking forward to a new experience this weekend.

The Latrobe native and Seton Hill graduate assistant in the admissions department will spend Easter in New York City with his family while he competes in the Bill Farrell Memorial International Open at the New York Athletic Club.

Lydic, a volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Seton Hill, will be competing against some of top wrestlers in the world.

“I've been in this sport since I was 5, and it's taken me all across the world and it's taken my family to some exciting places,” Lydic said. “We were able to go to Colorado this past October, someplace I've never been, and I was able to see that part of the world and compete at the highest level.

“I'm excited to see New York. We're taking the train out of Greensburg, and that will be a cool experience, and then get to New York and get some sightseeing in, and then compete against high-level competition from some of the top wrestlers across the country.”

Lydic, 24, is a 2012 graduate of Latrobe, where he posted a 144-30 career record. He was a three-time PIAA qualifier and finished fifth in the state his senior season.

He then wrestled at Pitt before transferring and finishing at Seton Hill. He was a three-time NCAA Division II qualifier. He graduated from Seton Hill in 2017.

“I didn't succeed in reaching my goals in college, but I want to show the wrestlers on the team what's still available to them in wrestling after college,” Lydic said. “I want to try to help the program anyway I can.”

Seton Hill wrestling coach Brian Tucker said he is excited for Lydic as he prepares for the tough competition.

Lydic has been training for the event in the Seton Hill wrestling room by sparing with different wrestlers and assistant coach Tyler Nauman.

“I recently decided to continue to wrestle on the senior level,” Lydic said. “I decided that since I'm still in grad school I could help out the wrestling program by taking the next step. I have the opportunity to train here and help out and show the wrestlers that the sport doesn't exactly have to end after college.

“I'll be in grad school until August 2019,” Lydic said. “During that time, I'd like to train and help the school out and the wrestling team, possibly dabbling with a little bit of jiujitsu. I don't think I'll pursue a career with that, but I understand the wrestling aspect, as well. I'd like to train jiujitsu fighters with wrestlers and explore that opportunity.”

Lydic said he recently started to get involved in helping the Latrobe wrestling program the past two years. Many of the Wildcats came to club workouts at Seton Hill, which he said is good for the community.

“Wrestling is just part of you,” Lydic said. “I see a lot of guys from my high school and youth program.

“One of the guys is Joel Cawoski (Seton Hill freshman). He's someone I've known since he was 6 years old coming up through the program. Being able to contribute back to that, I feel very blessed to have the experiences I did, to have the coaches and club coaches and to learn from some of the best people. I feel like it's important to give back to the sport and stay invested.”

It's just Lydic's way to pay back the sport that he loves.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.