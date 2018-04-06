Former Penn Hills players Schifino, McLain to host free basketball clinic

Two Penn Hills basketball legends are giving back to the local community by hosting a free basketball clinic to share knowledge and experience, as well as cultivate the talent of the youth.

Drew Schifino and Akida McLain will host the Train Like Pros basketball clinic at no cost from 10 a.m.-noon May 6, at the Monroeville Sports Center.

The former Indians, with the guidance of former professional basketball players, want to mentor players ages 7 to 18.

“I want to see Penn Hills thrive still and have some good athletes with some right direction. I want them see that they can have something different and get out of Pittsburgh and go to college,” McLain said. “It's not necessarily about becoming a professional athlete and making it to the NBA. You can go to college on a scholarship, network, meet people and go to school for free.”

Schifino added: “The whole objective is to have a free clinic and have parents not have to pay. We have people charging a lot of money for camps. We want to have this free clinic and put ourselves out there that we care about the kids in the community of Penn Hills and the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh.”

Schifino and McLain hope to have former professional basketball players who either played in the NBA or overseas in attendance. The list includes Anthony Mason Jr., Craig Smith, Sean Williams and Sean Singletary.

Mason will be providing his mentorship through his nonprofit organization, the Family on Three Foundation.

According to their website, the foundation looks “to unite the youth and community by teaching on and off the court values that foster growth, awareness, education and achievement; effectively correlating sports with real life.”

Schifino, who graduated from Penn Hills in 2001, is the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,320 career points. He went on to play at West Virginia, where he averaged 20.1 points his sophomore season.

After a dustup with then-coach John Beilein during his junior season, he finished his college career at Cal (Pa.), then played eight seasons professionally overseas. Schifino later coached at Waynesburg in 2013 and Steel Valley in 2014, with a record of 20-24.

He stays involved in the local basketball community by training local players. Schifino is coaching Gateway's seventh- and eighth-grade basketball team and was the coach for the West Virginia team in the ITPS Cancer Sucks Charity Classic game in late March.

“People who really knows me know that it's all about the kids for me. With me coaching seventh- and eighth-grade kids, anybody doing that it's obviously because you care for the kids,” Schifino said. “It's not about my name or anything. It's about the kids and developing young kids into young men.”

McLain, who graduated from Penn Hills in 2004, played three years at Boston College before being dismissed from the team his junior year. McLain finished out his eligibility at IUP.

He was playing professionally overseas in Cyprus before tearing his Achilles last April. While rehabbing, McLain has been working in real estate in Pittsburgh with his sights still on a return to the court.

“It's not always about knowing the X's and O's and having the skills and fundamentals, it's about knowing the actual game of basketball. That is something that I missed,” McLain said. “I was just talented and able to run and jump, but I didn't know the game of basketball and what's going on and figuring out the easy way to complete the task.”

Before the Indians captured the school's fifth WPIAL title this season, McLain was part of Penn Hills' last WPIAL title team in 2003; Schifino led the Indians to a WPIAL title in 2000.

Those interested in the clinic, which will be sponsored by Plenty Properties, can sign up by emailing trainlikepros412@gmail.com. Schifino and McLain will allow walk-ins on the day of the clinic.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.