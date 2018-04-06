Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other Local

Fox Chapel pair take part in NCAA championships

Marty Stewart | Friday, April 6, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Fox Chapel graduates Sia Beasley (left) and Noah Cagley recently competed at the NCAA Division III swimming championships.
Submitted
Fox Chapel graduates Sia Beasley (2014) and Noah Cagley (2015) recently competed in the NCAA Division III swimming and diving championships in Indianapolis.

Beasley, a senior at Emory, qualified for the championships in three events — 100- and 200-yard backstroke and 100 butterfly. The Eagles won the women's team championship.

Cagley, a junior at Tufts, qualified with the 800 freestyle relay team. The team placed seventh overall, which earned it All-American honors (top eight) and helped the Jumbos to their best NCAA finish since 1982.

Beasley, a human health major who also has minors in English literature and anthropology, realized her last competitive swimming would take place at the championships.

“You could say that, instead of a swimmer, I am now a swimmer,” Beasley said. “It really hasn't set in yet, but it will probably hit me next fall when swimming season begins.

“It was a lot of fun at Indianapolis. We forgot about the pressure and just did our best and enjoyed the experience. For the seniors, we made it a special time with our teammates for the last time in the pool.”

Cagley, a mechanical engineering major who also competes in the 200 and 500 freestyle, enjoyed a successful season with his teammates.

“It was a great season and a great experience at Indianapolis,” he said. “We won the conference championship for the first time in school history. We're hoping for the same success next season. We're losing a lot of seniors, but we're getting some talented freshmen coming in.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

