Other Local

Youth soccer clinic at Southmoreland honors slain FBI agent

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
Participants of the 4th annual Samuel S. Hicks youth soccer clinic at Southmoreland High School included, bottom from left, Addison Price, Mia Masstroianni, Angelo Mastroianni, Addison Golfsworthy, and Delaney Price. Top, from left: Jacob Dormire, Anthony Stagno and Ethan Goldsworthy.
Submitted
Updated 14 hours ago

Pittsburgh Riverhounds coaches helped conduct a free youth soccer clinic last weekend at Southmoreland, the 4th Samuel S. Hicks clinic.

Hicks, a FBI Special Agent, was killed while on duty in 2008. He was a Southmoreland graduate.

Hicks was a three-sport athlete for the Scotties. He went on to coach women's soccer at Pitt-Johnstown and at Owens Mills High School in Maryland.

More than 80 children attended this year's event, which was held indoors due to the weather.

Donations can be made to the Hicks family at www.samhicksmemfund.org.

