Redeemer Lutheran boys play at national tournament

With a school with fewer than 300 students from pre-K through 12th grade and limited facilities, athletic success is not something Redeemer Lutheran School has been familiar with until this year.

The Redeemer Rams boys middle school basketball team completed a successful season, emerging undefeated as first-time conference champions.

The team was invited to a national tournament in Valparaiso, Ind., hosted by the Lutheran Basketball Association of America.

Only 32 teams were invited.

“I had a great time and felt fortunate to be a part of (the) tournament with my team,” eighth-grader Lucas Pugliese said.

The team did not place in the national tournament, but it was the learning experience that counted most.

“Winning isn't just a score, it's having good character and good Christian attitude,” said Nathan Loewe, the team's basketball coach and the school's first full-time athletic director.

Despite a 10-0 record, the team's season did not start as the Rams hoped.

Their first game was a scrimmage against the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. Loewe said as he walked into their gym, he distinctly remembered seeing a banner that read “2016 National Champions.”

Needless to say, the Rams lost by 20 points.

“That was good for our kids to be humbled right from the bat and realize how hard they had to work,” Loewe said.

Since the Rams' gym is smaller than middle school regulations, it was hard to train a team for success, especially when free throws were interrupted by low ceilings and passes were deterred by the gym walls. But with coaching and determination, the Rams were able to rise above the challenges they faced.

“I was expecting the team to be competitive but wasn't expecting to be undefeated,” said Loewe, who has been coaching basketball for 12 years.

The first time the Rams played Rhema Christian School, at the beginning of the season, they won by only five points. The second time they played, the Rams were ahead by 18 at halftime.

The third time the Rams played Rhema was during their championship game. The Rams were ahead 13 points at halftime and ultimately took the title of conference champions.

It was more than evident the team showed improvement from the beginning of the season.

“It's amazing what God can do,” eighth-grader Liam Cahill said.

Despite the loss at the national tournament, Loewe is optimistic for the team's future, especially after the success at the conference level. Loewe was glad the students were able to see the bigger picture.

“Kids get to see that Christian schools can be a big thing, even though it's this small little thing that (we) are involved in here,” Loewe said.

“We can win and have good character at the same time. I think we've always had good character here, but now at least we can say we are successful in more than one way.”

The national tournament experience wasn't lost on the players.

“It was an all-around great experience,” sixth-grader Jeremy Safran said. “I can't wait to go back next year.”

Sara Cronin is a freelance writer.