Mt. Pleasant grad Jordan Toohey grits way to Sportswoman of the Year award

Jordan Toohey has a secret: It was just as painful as it was exhilarating to score all of those goals.

Not that anybody could tell. The only time you'd catch the 5-foot-3 Toohey wincing was when one of her laser shots hit the post, just missed wide or was snagged by a deft goalkeeper.

But trust her, behind that natural talent and determined facade, she was hurting.

"I kept telling myself that I just had to make it through one more season, and that was what got me through the pain," said Toohey, who scored more goals than any women's player in school history at Washington & Jefferson. "Luckily the adrenaline from playing soccer was able to keep me distracted ... I really struggled with the pain on and off the field."

A Mt. Pleasant graduate, Toohey finished her college playing career in the fall and earmarked the record book with career totals of 66 goals, 14 assists and 146 points, third-most in the program.

Her ankles were always sore. But the discomfort grew and throbbed.

Before her junior season, she had surgery on her left ankle to repair a torn ligament. The pain lingered, though, even worse at times after surgery. When she found out she also had ligament tear in her right foot, she delayed additional surgery for fear it could end her college career.

"I was actually battling these injuries my entire time at W&J," she said. "During my sophomore season, both of my ankles were bothering me to the point that every morning I wouldn't be able to walk after playing. ... I decided to continue playing with torn ligaments in both of my ankles."

The over-the-socks ankle braces Toohey wore hinted at some type of problem. They weren't for fashion purposes or comfort, that's for sure.

"I had a decent amount of friends on teams throughout the PAC that knew about the surgery," Toohey said. "But I don't think many people knew outside of our team."

Toohey's accomplishments, in a college career that perhaps should have been sawed-off due to injury but instead turned into a shower of accolades, will be recognized Tuesday night at the YWCA of Westmoreland County's annual awards banquet at the Greensburg Ramada Inn and Conference Center.

The Sportswoman of the Year (for individual excellence) crystal will go to Toohey. The organization will honor 11 individuals and two teams.

"Over the 23 years that the YWCA has sponsored the sportswomen awards program we have heard countless inspirational stories of success and achievement across all sports, and this year is no exception," said Kathy Raunikar, Executive Director of the YWCA Westmoreland County.

From the time she took to the pitch as a wide-eyed 6-year-old with a single-minded focus of kicking the ball into the back of the net, Toohey was a goal scorer.

She found the net 143 times — and assisted on 72 more — at Mt. Pleasant.

"My dad was always my coach when I was younger, and we would constantly play around the house or go to the field," she said. "Ever since I was younger, I loved the thrill of scoring goals and it was something that just came naturally to me. Since the beginning and to this day I still get that same thrill every time I score a goal."

Toohey was a clear-cut Division I talent, and her college career began at St. Francis (Pa.). When she realized she would be more comfortable at a smaller school, she made the move to W&J. It's a decision long from regret and close to Toohey's heart: She might even advise a young player to take the same route.

"I realized that you don't have to go to a Division I school to be the best," she said. "You can be successful at any collegiate level. All that matters is that you are happy with what you are doing and that you are doing it for yourself and not anyone else."

Peter Curtis coached Toohey at W&J. He since has left to take the women's coaching position at Cal (Pa.), but Toohey matches just about every trait he looks for in recruits, including resilience.

"Her innate goal-scoring instincts and terrific individual technique made her an incredible threat to opposing teams," Curtis said. "Jordan's timing, her ability to sense when space could be exploited in the offensive third of the field, set her apart from the majority of her peers.

"She is a natural predator on the soccer field, and I believe that it will be quite some time before the Presidents Athletic Conference is fortunate enough to witnesses a similarly gifted player."

Toohey has had time to step back and admire her handiwork and credits a support system for her endeavors.

"I never imagined that I would have accomplished what I was able to," she said. "I am honestly so grateful to have parents, siblings and teammates who loved the sport just as much as me to push me to get to the point that I made it to today."

Toohey isn't ready for her soccer career to end. She plans to slip on the braces again and play in a summer league with several former cup teammates. Toohey said her future company, Schneider Downs & Co. in Pittsburgh, is sponsoring a team.

"I plan on continuing being involved in the sport as much as possible," Toohey said. "I want to help by coaching my high school team as much as possible. Soccer has been my life, and I don't plan on that changing anytime soon."

And that's no secret.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.