East Boros golf outing date set

The 15th annual scholarship golf outing hosted by the East Boros chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame is set for May 21 at Edgewood Country Club.

The day begins with registration at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch and a putting contest at 11.

Golf on the Edgewood course has a shotgun start of 12:30 p.m.

The day of golf includes a golfer gift bag, time on the practice range, skill contests such as closest to the pin, longest putt and drive and hole-in-one opportunities.

The golf will follow a scramble format with no handicap. Team prizes will be awarded.

The day will conclude with dinner and a ceremony honoring this year's local scholar-athlete scholarship recipients.

The goal of the golf outing each year is to raise money for the scholarships. A raffle and silent auction, featuring autographed memorabilia from Pittsburgh sports teams and more, will be available at the dinner.

The scholarship recipients are selected based on applications received from East Allegheny, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Riverview and Woodland Hills high schools.

Since the start of the event, more than $50,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

The cost is $175 for an individual golfer and $700 for a foursome. A tee sign is $100.

Those who are not able to golf or attend the scholarship dinner in the evening are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation.

Checks are to be made payable to PA Sports HOF, East Boros Chapter.

For more information or how to register, call 412-551-0227.

All golfers must be registered and payment received by May 7. Those registered and paid in full by April 20 will save $10.