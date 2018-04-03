Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

East Boros golf outing date set

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The 15th annual scholarship golf outing hosted by the East Boros chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame is set for May 21 at Edgewood Country Club.

The day begins with registration at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch and a putting contest at 11.

Golf on the Edgewood course has a shotgun start of 12:30 p.m.

The day of golf includes a golfer gift bag, time on the practice range, skill contests such as closest to the pin, longest putt and drive and hole-in-one opportunities.

The golf will follow a scramble format with no handicap. Team prizes will be awarded.

The day will conclude with dinner and a ceremony honoring this year's local scholar-athlete scholarship recipients.

The goal of the golf outing each year is to raise money for the scholarships. A raffle and silent auction, featuring autographed memorabilia from Pittsburgh sports teams and more, will be available at the dinner.

The scholarship recipients are selected based on applications received from East Allegheny, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Riverview and Woodland Hills high schools.

Since the start of the event, more than $50,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

The cost is $175 for an individual golfer and $700 for a foursome. A tee sign is $100.

Those who are not able to golf or attend the scholarship dinner in the evening are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation.

Checks are to be made payable to PA Sports HOF, East Boros Chapter.

For more information or how to register, call 412-551-0227.

All golfers must be registered and payment received by May 7. Those registered and paid in full by April 20 will save $10.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me