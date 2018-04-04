Norwin grad Matijevic set to open season with Quad Cities River Bandits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JJ Matijevic is about to begin his second season in the minor leagues.

The former Norwin and Arizona star is one of nine players back for the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Class A affiliate of the World Series champion Houston Astros.

The Bandits, stationed in Davenport, Iowa, host Cedar Rapids at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in their first game of 140.

Quad Cities won the Midwest League championship last season. Matijevic only played six games with the River Bandits after spending most of the year in the New York-Penn League (Class A Short Season) with the Tri-City ValleyCats. There, he hit .240 with six home runs, 27 RBIs and 34 runs and was named an all-star.

Matijevic, the 75th player taken in the 2017 MLB Draft, hit a three-run home run in the championship series opener for Quad Cities last fall against Fort Wayne.

He hopes to take the momentum and built on it as he tries to climb the ranks.

"I'm beyond pumped, really excited to finally be playing some games after all the hard work this offseason and in spring training," Matijevic said. "I enjoy the feeling of finally doing what I love again and competing.

#qctimes The @QCRiverBandits ' opening day roster also includes four players selected in the first five rounds of the '17 draft - P JB Bukauskas, OF JJ Matijevic, P Tyler Ivey and P Peter Solomon. — Steve Batterson (@sbatt79) March 30, 2018

Matijevic (6-foot, 206 pounds) has been a left fielder and designated hitter but he was drafted as a second baseman and played first base at Arizona.

He batted .383 with 10 homers and 30 doubles in his final season of college ball.

Matijevic is taking in the nuances of the minors and taking mental notes as part of his approach.

"I expect to just learn everyday," he said. "And go out there and improve day in and day out."

Baseball America ranks Matijevic as the Astros' 26th-best prospect in the preseason.

Matijevic helped a fundraising campaign during spring training.

He donated $150 — $10 for every hit — with the hopes people would match his total for the "4MOM" fundraiser to benefit Alzheimer's research. Seattle Mariners' minor leaguer Braden Bishop started the campaign after his mother, Suzy, was diagnosed with the early-onset Alzheimer's.

If anyone would like to match my contribution and donate, I had 15 hits during this Spring Training... We would really appreciate it, thank you for your support! #Hits2EndALZ https://t.co/FzZ62n9jEV — JJ Matijevic (@TweetinJ_23) March 31, 2018

Here's a look at Matijevic's career stats.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.