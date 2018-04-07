Sports more than wins, losses for Valley's Chad Hanna

It never really was about sports for longtime Valley wrestling coach Chad Hanna. It was more about teaching life lessons through sports and using the peaks and valleys along the way to prepare his student-athletes for what comes after high school.

“I was more about educating them,” said Hanna, who retired from teaching and coaching in 2002. “Don't get me wrong, there's no fun in losing, and I was all about winning, but it wasn't the only thing. The same aspects that they need inside of the classroom are the same things they need outside of the classroom.”

Hanna and seven other former Alle-Kiski Valley standouts make up the 49th class to be inducted into the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame on May 19 at Quality Inn in New Kensington.

“I'm honored to be the among the list of people,” Hanna said. “I'm humbled as well and humbled by those who nominated me. It's a nice thing to be included with those guys for sure. There's a lot of great athletes on the list.”

A 1965 graduate of New Kensington High School, Hanna was a two-sport athlete for the Red Raiders. He starred at guard and linebacker on the football team and, as a junior, he became part of the school's first wrestling team in 1963.

Though Hanna was good at football, his passion was wrestling.

Hanna, who competed at 154 pounds, remembers his last loss like it happened last week.

“It was to a kid who knew how to ‘throw legs,' ” Hanna said. “When I was going through, we never (learned how to throw legs). He was from Greensburg Salem.”

The kid who grew up on Second Avenue took his football talent and passion for wrestling to Clarion, where he again was a two-sport standout. He played football for two seasons and wrestled for one before a car accident cut his athletic career short.

He moved on to teaching and inspiring youngsters. When Hanna returned to his roots in 1971, everything had changed. The name of the school (Valley) changed through the merger of Ken-High and Arnold High School, and the school colors were black and gold.

In addition to becoming a teacher, Hanna became the wrestling coach. It was the perfect situation for Hanna to be back home teaching and coaching.

“I'm kind of old fashioned,” Hanna said. “I was, in a way, the same kind of coach that I had. It was all-inclusive. We didn't have that many kids to begin with, so you had to keep the ones that you had eligible.”

Hanna coached the Vikings from 1971-75 and again from 1984-2002. Hanna's philosophy was the more kids, the better — get everybody involved. Undersized and scrawny hopefuls became brawlers under his tutelage.

“Wrestling is a very different sport for kids to understand, from a winning and losing point of view,” Hanna said. “You take it personal because you're out there by yourself, and you have to train kids how to lose. Meaning, you had to learn from mistakes and losses and turn it into a positive next time. We had to be brawlers because the program was never deep (in numbers).”

Hanna racked up more than 250 wins as a coach. He guided the Vikings to numerous section titles and sent plenty of wrestlers on to the PIAA and WPIAL tournaments.

“I've had a lot of wrestlers over the years that used their wrestling education as a means to do well in life,” Hanna said. “I've had state champs and had some kids that were pretty good. The average kid that I would get, he'd buy into the program and never give up. I'd have kids that would buy in, and physically they were nothing, but they would win.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.