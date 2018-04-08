A-K Valley notebook: McCaskey off to hot start for Deer Lakes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are two Ks in Jake McCaskey's name, and a significant number more in his arm.

The Deer Lakes senior, a Cal (Pa.) recruit, struck out 24 batters in 12 2⁄ 3 innings in his first two starts of the season, both Lancers victories.

After striking out 14 Albert Gallatin batters in the season opener in Myrtle Beach, S.C., McCaskey whiffed 10 in 6 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings of a 1-0 victory over Derry on Thursday. He also drove in the game's only run.

For the season, McCaskey is 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA and is batting .368 with three triples and eight RBIs.

Alex cracks corn

Is it heaven? No, it's Iowa.

At least, that's where Alex Kirilloff is spending the beginning portion of the 2018 baseball season.

The former Plum star was assigned last week to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Minnesota Twins' full-season Class A affiliate, to begin the season. And it didn't take long for Kirilloff to make an impact, as he delivered a walkoff sacrifice fly to lift the Kernels over Quad Cities in their home opener Saturday.

A 2016 first-round draft pick, Kirilloff missed the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. The outfielder hit .306 with seven homers, nine doubles and 33 RBIs in 2016 with the short-season Class A Elizabethton Twins, earning most valuable player honors in the Appalachian League.

South Park graduate Randy Dobnak pitches for the Kernels.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.