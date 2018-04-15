Lewis Lawhorn, 'skinny' kid from Kiski Area, joins A-K Sports Hall of Fame

When Lewis Lawhorn was reminiscing about his youth, he immediately thought back to when he was a 135-pound sophomore at Kiski Area, just making his way through high school.

“At that time, I never thought I'd go on to do the things I did in high school in both track and football and then even going on to do some things in college, too,” Lawhorn said. “I dreamed about it, but I never thought it'd become a reality.”

Lawhorn may have been undersized at that time, but he became a mighty athlete.

He was standout football player at Kiski Area, a two-time WPIAL track champ in the 400-meter dash, the 1991 PIAA 400-meter gold medalist, and an All-Big East wide receiver at Temple before finishing his college career at Akron.

For those accomplishments, Lawhorn will be one of eight inductees into the Alle-Kiski Sports Hall of Fame at the 49th induction banquet. The ceremony is 7 p.m. May 19 at the Quality Inn in New Kensington.

“When I got that call I looked at who's in there, and there are people who were professionals in all types of sports, men's and women's,” Lawhorn. “To know that my name is going to be with them in there forever is a huge honor.”

Lawhorn, 45, is the second member of his family to be inducted into the A-K Hall of Fame, joining his late cousin Lou Hutcherson, who was a decorated quarterback at Vandergrift and Clarion.

Before his sophomore year, Lawhorn never had run the 400-meter, but his coach, Rob Antonucci, pulled him aside during a practice and asked him a pointed question.

“He asked me if I wanted to be an average sprinter or a great sprinter, and I told him I wanted to be a great sprinter,” Lawhorn said. “He told me to run the 400 and I was like ‘The 400? I'm a 100-meter guy.' ”

Lawhorn took that advice and went on to win the WPIAL title in the 400 later that spring. He thought track was going his path to becoming collegiate athlete but soon realized playing football would also open doors.

Lawhorn was an all-conference defensive back and wide receiver and third-team all-state his senior year. He was a part of the 1990 Kiski Area team that went undefeated in the Quad East, topping powerhouses such as McKeesport, Central Catholic and Woodland Hills.

“We knew we had a dynamite team, and we went out and won the section,” Lawhorn said. “That's when I got recognized and thought that I had a chance to further myself not only in track, but in football.

“I kind of got blessed. I was surrounded by good players and good coaches. I had a good family background that made sure we respected our coaches, played hard and did what we were supposed to do in school.”

Lawhorn narrowed his list of colleges to Temple and Pitt. He said he was recruited by Curt Cignetti, who was an assistant at Temple at the time, and Sal Sunseri from Pitt. Then he got a surprise one day at school that made his decision easier.

“I was in economics class and the teacher told me to go to the guidance office, because someone wanted to see me,” Lawhorn said. “When I went in to the office, there (Cignetti) was pacing back and forth and then he asked me if I wanted to become an Owl. I was like ‘Yeah.' I was so excited that I don't even remember if I went back to class that day.

“I still have pictures in a scrapbook from when I signed my letter of intent. My parents were there and some friends came over for a party, and my coach Richard Dilts was there, too. It was like a dream come true. Here I was a kid that was hearing-impaired, skinny, but athletic and fast that had a chance to play Division I football.”

Lawhorn went on to have a successful career for three years at Temple before transferring to Akron for his senior year, due to a coaching change at Temple. His first touchdown reception came against Pitt in his sophomore year, and it was thrown to him by former Plum quarterback Luke Linhart. It carries special meaning because of what happened at the Kiski Area/Plum game the following week.

“My parents went to see my cousin play for Kiski against Plum and during halftime the PA announcer said something like ‘Plum graduate Luke Linhart connected for a touchdown with Kiski graduate Lewis Lawhorn,' ” Lawhorn said. “My dad said both sides cheered. It was cool to know that they followed what we were doing. It's Western Pennsylvania. Those people love sports, and it's a big part of their lives.”

At Akron, Lawhorn scored a touchdown four ways — punt return, kick return, rushing and receiving — in his one season. He played with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

After a year as a receivers coach at Youngstown State, Lawhorn moved to Atlanta where he has resided for the last 15 years. He's a special education teacher in the Cobb County School District and lives with his wife, Dawn, and 4-month-old daughter, Janet Ivy.

For the last dozen years, Lawhorn has been a high school football official and has two seasons of NCAA Division II experience in the Gulf South Conference. He's a side judge and hopes to one day officiate NCAA D-I football.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.