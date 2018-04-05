Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other Local

Golden Gloves tournament reaches championship rounds

Michael Love
Michael Love | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

The Pennsylvania Golden Gloves boxing tournament is in its final stages for 2018, and several from the Pittsburgh region and throughout the western part of the state are still alive for titles.

The first step in the process will be Sunday as the Pittsburgh finals will be at the Monroeville DoubleTree, 101 Mall Boulevard.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with bell time set for 1. Thirteen tournament bouts are scheduled in Cadet, Youth, Sub-novice, Novice and Open divisions.

There also are two non-tournament bouts slated. The card is subject to change.

Novice and Open winners advance to the state championships April 28 in Monroeville at the Monroeville Sports Center. Those in the Youth division also can compete at states.

As many as 20 fighters could represent Western Pennsylvania in the state finals. The exact number currently is not known as injury or weight issues could be participation factors as the state finals approach.

Fighters from the Philadelphia and Harrisburg areas also will make the trip to Pittsburgh.

The Cadet division is for fighters ages 15 and 16, while the youth level is ages 17 and 18 with four or more fights.

Sub-novice, Novice and Open fighters are between 19 and 40 years of age. Sub-novice is for those with three or less fights, Novice is four to nine fights, and Open is for the most experienced at 10 or more fights.

For tickets or more information on the April 8 or April 28 events, call 412-298-7373.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

