Local boys selected for national lacrosse teams

Six boys from northern Allegheny and southern Butler counties have been tabbed for national lacrosse club teams that will compete in a high-level tournament in July in Annapolis, Md.

Logan Lyle and Landon Mauser, both of Franklin Park, and Colton Garner (Cranberry) will play in the Naptown Challenge Youth Event as members of the True Lacrosse Class of 2025 squad for players who will graduate from high school that year.

JP Henry (Fox Chapel) and Ethan Salvia (Hampton) are with the Class of 2023, and Jonathan Castillo (Marshall) with the Class of 2026.

True Lacrosse national Director Kevin Benages said 3,000 players were vetted, with only 100 players in each class invited to tryouts in March in the Chicago area. Twenty-three players were selected for each team.

True Pittsburgh Director Phil Dodson said it is uncommon for so many of his players to make national teams.

Castillo, a 10-year-old North Allegheny fourth-grader, said he worked hard all fall and winter.

“I was really excited when I was invited to (try out) with other kids from across the country and hoped that if I played really hard, I could maybe make the national team,” Castillo said. “I can't wait to practice with my new team and get a chance to hang out with all of the other kids.

Lyle, 11, a North Allegheny fifth-grader, said he practices a lot and looks forward to playing.

“Even practice is really fun, but games and tournaments are crazy fun,” he said. “I ran around the house when I found out (I was selected).”

Henry, 13, a Shady Side Academy seventh-grader, will be making his third trip to the event, the most of the group.

He said he likes the tournament because it gives him an opportunity to compete against “crazy talent” and learn different playing styles. For example, California players shoot underhanded, a trick he said comes in handy against other opponents.

Mauser, 11, a North Allegheny fifth-grader, learned he made the national team while vacationing in Mexico with his family. He said it made his trip even more exciting.

He said he is practicing hard and looks ahead to bonding with his new teammates.

“My first goal is to enjoy the opportunity,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.