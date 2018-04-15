Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley's Arianna Bernard, 10, climbing ranks in girls wrestling

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 6:07 p.m.
Arianna Bernard is hoping to win her second state wrestling championship next month.
Arianna Bernard is hoping to win her second state wrestling championship next month.

Arianna Bernard hopes to keep up her wrestling momentum as she challenges for her second state championship in two months.

The Valley School District student placed first in the 85-pound bracket of the 9-10 age division at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling youth state folkstyle tournament March 24 in Wilkes-Barre.

Bernard, 10, will go after a freestyle state title next month, and she begins her quest at a qualifying tournament May 6 at Chartiers Valley.

The qualifier is one of several such events that lead to the PAWF state championships May 19 in Chambersburg. She will wrestle in the 86-pound bracket of the 2006-07 birth-year division, and the top four finishers in each bracket advance to states.

This is Bernard's first year in freestyle and fourth year in competitive wrestling.

She got her first taste of freestyle competition at a girls duals tournament in New York the second week of November.

Practices are giving her more confidence, she said.

“I'm more comfortable with freestyle wrestling now,” Bernard said. “I'm excited. The (New York) tournament was a good learning experience. I got to see what it was like and how different it was from folkstyle.”

Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling for the first time this year instituted a girls-only division at its youth state championships, and Bernard took full advantage.

“It was special,” Bernard said of her state-tournament experience. “The girls were pretty tough and competitive.”

Bernard didn't allow a point in three matches. In the final against Souderton's MacKenna Atkinson, the wrestlers went to the third period scoreless. Bernard put Atkinston on her back and scored the pin with 14 seconds left.

“They talked about (a girls-only division) last year, but they didn't know how much interest there would be,” said Barry Bernard, Arianna's father.

Bernard punched her ticket to states by placing first at the Area VII tournament the weekend of March 17.

Bernard represented Highlands wrestling in the Keystone League during the regular season and competed mostly against boys.

“Arianna did OK with some really tough boys she was paired up with,” Barry Bernard said. “She held her own.”

After Keystones, she was a full-time participant in practices at Namaste wrestling with director Joe Chirifisi.

“She blossomed in the sport,” Barry Bernard said. “She put everything she had into practice every day to improve and get stronger. She isn't afraid to shoot and take the risks she needs to win.”

As a precursor to the Area VII tournament, Bernard finished runner-up in her division at USA Wrestling's Middle Atlantic girls championship March 11 in Gettysburg.

Bernard wasn't the only local girls wrestler to fare well at the PAJW youth state championships.

Alaina Claassen, a two-time qualifier for the PAJW boys tournament, represented Plum this year and took second with a 2-1 record in the 105-pound weight class in the 9-10 age division.

Bernard's Valley teammate, Yasmin Martinez, took third in the 65-pound, 11-12 age group.

In all, 128 wrestlers from throughout the state entered the girls tournament in the 8-under, 9-10 and 11-12 age divisions.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

