SHAHA coach Adelman goes out as a national champion

Retiring from amateur hockey coaching proved to be a gut-wrenching, albeit rewarding, decision for longtime coach Brett Adelman.

Adelman, 46, has been a head coach in the South Hills Amateur Hockey Association for eight years. He also pulled double duty and coached in the Upper St. Clair middle school program for three seasons, and served as an assistant coach in the Mt. Lebanon Hockey Association. And he was an assistant with a Pittsburgh Hornets AAA team several years ago.

This season, Adelman guided the South Hills Amateur Hockey Association U14 Tier 2 Panthers to a national championship. He couldn't have asked for a better retirement gift from the Panthers, who compete in the PAHL, the local governing body in the MidAm division of USA Hockey.

The Panthers are the first PAHL team ever to win a national title.

And Adelman, whose assistants in 2017-18 were Dave Rohrich, Bartley Gates, Andy Marcovsky, Rick Kalinowski and Scott Stewart, explained how difficult it was to step down as head coach.

“In early January, SHAHA began planning for the 2018-19 season and wanted to know what direction our group was planning to go in,” Adelman said. “In fairness to the organization, I let them know that I was planning to no longer coach at the end of the year. But I also had to let the players and families know.

“If you knew our group, you would have a better understanding of how hard that decision was and how difficult it was to tell everyone. We are family; no ifs, ands or buts. We have relationships that transcend hockey; these players are like blood brothers. There are tight, lifelong bonds that have been formed not just with the boys but also with the parents. There have been a lot of tears shed over the past three months.”

Team Adelman edged Skaneateles (N.Y.), 3-2, in overtime in the championship game of the Chipotle-USA Hockey Youth Tier II 14U Nationals held April 9 at Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y.

SHAHA also defeated New Canaan, 2-1; Jersey Shore, 5-3; Chelsea, 8-1; in the round robin portion of the national finals; followed by a 3-0 victory over Greater N.Y. and a 6-4 win over Palmyra in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

The victory against Palmyra, the No. 1-ranked Tier II team, that launched SHAHA into the national finals proved particularly emotional.

“I planned to hold a brief meeting at the hotel with the boys before heading to the rink,” Adelman said. “I couldn't get through two sentences without tearing up. We all knew this could be the last time we would have the opportunity to play together. I thought it would be a good idea to let the boys have five minutes alone in the locker room just before hitting the ice. I went back to tell them it was time; what happened next was something I've never seen.

“As each player exited the locker room, tears were flowing down their faces; their eyes were red. They were overcome with emotion. It continued through our warmup; kids skating around going through the drills but still crying. Myself and the other coaches had no clue how to handle this; the magnitude of the moment was overwhelming.”

Palmyra capitalized early and scored 41 seconds into the game.

“Not good,” Adelman said. “You've got to understand how talented Palmyra is; they annihilate teams. This had the makings of a blowout. What took place next I will never forget.”

Just 20 seconds later, SHAHA forward Colton Shiry (Upper St. Clair), off an assist by forward Anthony Carone (Upper St. Clair), knotted the score.

“It was a huge lift,” Adelman said. “The next shift, one of our defensemen, Hunter Suarez (Ringgold), went end to end and fired a laser to make it 2-1. That gave us two goals in 50 seconds; Palmyra was stunned.”

Defenseman Kirk Stewart (South Park) buried a shot a minute later to make it 3-1, as Palmyra pulled its starting goalie with just 2:34 gone in the game. Nonetheless, Carone made it 4-1 only 17 seconds later.

“We were riding on a wave of emotion that I've never seen or experienced,” Adelman said. “They had taken a punch from the bully and picked themselves up and fought right back. The hockey gods were with us.”

Palmyra climbed back to close the gap to 4-3, but two goals by Carson Kress (Baldwin) provided SHAHA with a 6-4 win and a spot in the finals.

The Panthers' championship season didn't just happen overnight. Adelman and his assistants painstakingly stuck with the players as they developed their skills initiated in their youth hockey days.

“We were a Mite B team (the lowest level), and not a very good one,” Adelman said. “Our core group formed about five years ago when we were second-year Squirts. We finished that season 10-20-5, and were outscored 144-88.

“Somehow, the leadership group at SHAHA at the time — Jamie Colecchi, Keith Reed, Derek Podolak and Mark Bauer — had faith in our group. They facilitated us becoming the first ‘birth year' team in the organization as we entered our first year at Pee Wee. Without this vision and support back in 2014, this (national championship) would never have happened.”

In 2014, the SHAHA team improved enough to end up one game over .500. The improvement sky-rocketed in Year 2.

“Our second year of Pee Wee put us on the map,” Adelman said. “We finished 40-5-6 and outscored our opponents 272-85. When we moved to Bantam, we placed at the AA level. Checking starts at Bantam. We were playing against young men, and we were physically still boys.

“Our opponents were mostly eighth graders, and we had a team that was 50 percent sixth-graders. We had some scary moments. By December, the boys had adjusted to the speed, size and physicality. This really accelerated their development, playing against the big boys.”

The Panthers made a name for themselves in October of that season.

“We went to Detroit to play in the Motown Classic,” Adelman said. “Other than nationals, it has the deepest field of any tournament we play in. And we were missing three forwards.

“The boys really rallied and played great even though we were severely short-handed. We lost 2-1 in overtime to York Mills, the No. 3 team in Ontario. The heart and courage of these boys was evident, watching them battle to make it to OT of the championship game.”

This season, the SHAHA squad skated to the PAHL regular-season championship at the AA level, then won the playoff banner, as well. The U14 Panthers then captured the MidAm division championship, before making their historic run through the national playoffs.

The Panthers ended up 54-6-6 overall, and outscored the opposition 338-108.

Adelman undoubtedly never will forget the last three goals netted by his team this season.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.