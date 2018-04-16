Greensburg Salem grad Claire Oberdorf getting caught up at Marist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every time Claire Oberdorf throws out a baserunner, Marist softball coach Joe Ausanio wonders what might be if the catcher from Greensburg Salem followed her sister Jayne's path as a pitcher.

But then Ausanio remembers the Foxes already field capable pitchers, and few teams can start a catcher as adept defensively as the redshirt sophomore.

“She's our best catcher, and in conference play, we can't afford not to play her there,” Ausanio said. “She's got a bazooka for an arm. She's thrown out about 50 percent of baserunners. Given the success rate of stealing bases in college softball, that's pretty rare. She's got a strong arm, and we've definitely teased her about pitching, but she's our catcher.”

Actually, Oberdorf is throwing out more than 50 percent of potential baserunners. Ten of 18 who have tried headed back to the dugout.

Her defensive presence is enough to make Marist (18-22, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) a contender to win its league title. Her offense might make the Red Foxes the favorite.

The 2016 MAAC Rookie of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection, Oberdorf is batting .300 (33 for 110) with four home runs, 17 RBIs, 23 runs and a team-best 13 stolen bases in 16 attempts this season. In a 9-6 victory Saturday against Quinnipiac, Oberdorf went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs. A day earlier against Fairfield, Oberdorf added a grand slam in a 16-4 victory. In the second game of the Fairfield doubleheader, Oberdorf scored three runs.

It appears she has fully recovered from an ACL injury in her left knee that kept her out last season and forced the two-sport athlete to miss the 2017-18 basketball season.

“A lot of it is trusting the process and continuing to work to get myself back to where I was,” Oberdorf said. “Softball is a game of failure, and that's something you have to get used to. It's great to be back, and we're focused on having a great year.”

As a freshman, Oberdorf batted .376 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs and 37 runs — lofty numbers considering she missed the first 10 games after earning a starting role on the basketball team as a walk-on. Marist set a MAAC single-season record for wins (45), and Oberdorf was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman Top 10 selection.

After such a successful freshman season, sitting out last year — Jayne's senior season at Marist — was an adjustment.

“Not playing was definitely a bummer,” Oberdorf said. “I had to sit and watch, and I got to enjoy cheering the team on. I learned a lot. Actually, I was amazed at how much I was able to learn.”

Oberdorf applied that knowledge during a challenging nonconference schedule. Marist played Texas A&M, Arkansas, Michigan State and N.C. State among others, and the Foxes found out they could compete against Power 5 conference programs.

“(Ausanio) does a great job of making a great nonconference schedule for us,” Oberdorf said. “We got to travel to California and then come back through Texas. When you play against good competition, it isn't a shock when you get to conference play. And I think that's a big reason why we're in a good spot. We have all the pieces as long as we execute our plays.”

Oberdorf, who suffered the knee injury during the 2017 MAAC basketball tournament, is one of the biggest pieces for Marist, and she's relied upon for more than statistics.

“Her will to win is like no other,” Ausanio said. “That kind of attitude rubs off, and it's a great thing. She's a real leader.”

Oberdorf plans on leading Marist to back to the NCAA Tournament, then she will focus on returning to basketball. Marist reached the WNIT in 2017-18.

“I feel stronger than I did before the injury,” she said. “If there's something good about an ACL injury, it's that you can come back stronger. I feel great. It took a lot of hard work to get back.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.