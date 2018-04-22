Passion win home opener, top rival Boston in high-scoring contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last year, the Boston Renegades used a late touchdown to rally past the Pittsburgh Passion, 33-28.

On Saturday, the Passion led 38-21 in the third quarter and held off the Renegades, 44-41, in the home opener at West Allegheny High School in Imperial.

Lisa Horton threw five touchdown passes — two to Angela Baker, two to Krystal Cozzo and one to Sharon Vasquez.

Four of them came in the first half as the Passion led 28-21 at halftime.

A 30-yard field goal from rookie Kirsten Green and a 19-yard connection from Horton to Baker extended the advantage.

Kia Foster countered a couple of Boston scores in the fourth with a 4-yard TD run, and the Passion defense held on to finalize the victory.

Horton finished with 191 yards passing, while Baker tallied 53 receiving yards.

Running back Tara Catone had a strong game with 94 yards rushing.

Defensively, Kaitlain Niedermeyer led the Passion with eight tackles. Hannah Daman added seven tackles and an interception.

Pittsburgh, 2-0 on the young season, hosts the rival DC Divas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at West Allegheny.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.