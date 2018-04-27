Penn Hills, Wilkinsburg basketball alumni to square off

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Community members from Penn Hills, Wilkinsburg and the east side of Pittsburgh will gather at Penn Hills High School's gym for one afternoon to watch their favorite basketball players take the court one more time.

On May 12, Penn Hills and Wilkinsburg will square off in an alumni game at 5 p.m.

The teams are headlined by Penn Hills' Drew Schifino and Wilkinsburg's Taz Williams, who will serve as team captains. The game will have 12-minute quarters and 13-player rosters of alumni who graduated in the 1990s and 2000s and were part of WPIAL and/or PIAA title teams.

“This will be the last time on the court together. Everyone takes things for granted. To play with my brothers from Penn Hills for probably the final time would be good for the Penn Hills community,” Schifino said.

Each team will have one current senior player. Daivon Stephens will represent Penn Hills, while James Ellis, who attends Westinghouse, will represent Wilkinsburg.

“I'm about to show the older guys how the younger guys are coming,” Stephens said.

Even though the event is all in fun, you can never take the competitor out of an athlete. Schifino understands Penn Hills will need to protect home court.

“We're playing at Penn Hills High School gym so there's a lot of people coming to see us that haven't seen us in a while. There's definitely pride on the line,” Schifino said.

The Penn Hills team also will include Devin Knight, Eric Roberson, Byron Knight, Matt Ionadi, Gerald Warrick, Howard Supples, Akida McLain, Jamar Hubbard, Damon Young, Andre Anthony and Marcus Hamilton.

On the Wilkinsburg side, Williams and Ellis will be joined by Gene Wilson, Sherm Moye, Elijah Hill, Chris Cox, Lew Hill, Troy Cole, Rob Taylor, Mike Terry, Terry Harper, Tory Fox and A.J. Poindexter.

“I want to show guys that I still got it. I want to see if I can get Taz on some isos and show people I'm the Drew Schifino from WVU,” Schifino said.

Even though Penn Hills and Wilkinsburg were never rivals on the court, Williams thought it would be a great idea to have an alumni game since a lot of individuals grew up together.

“A lot of us played youth football and youth basketball together growing up. But when high school came, some of us stayed at Wilkinsburg and some of us went to Penn Hills,” Williams said.

Tickets are $15 with proceeds benefiting the Penn Hills Lady Indians and Future Collegiate Athletes of America AAU program.

“I think it's bringing the communities together. There has been a lot of violence going on in Wilkinsburg over the years and a lot of recent violence going on in Penn Hills,” Williams said.

“I think this will be great for both communities. We want to bring some light of positivity with the game. There are going to be a lot more people than just Penn Hills and Wilkinsburg. It's going to be more of an east side thing.”

The event has been promoted by Levels Agency, which is run by Elijah Hill and his brother, Elisha. Tickets can be purchased online at WburgPennHills.eventbrite.com.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.