Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame: McHenry turned challenges into strengths

Pat McHenry grew up dreaming of playing in Major League Baseball. So when Danny Murtaugh, the Pirates' manager-turned-scout, approached McHenry during his senior season at Wake Forest before a game at Maryland, the Valley graduate believed everything was coming to fruition.

And then Murtaugh spoke.

“He said, ‘Son, can you tell me where No. 21 for Maryland is, that pitcher?' ” McHenry recalled, 46 years after that brush with his dream. “My heart sunk because I thought he was going to ask me (if I'd) like to be invited to something with the Pirates.”

Although McHenry never realized his hopes of making it to the big leagues, he ultimately became a Hall of Famer. The former Valley and Wake Forest baseball and football standout will join the rest of the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 at the induction banquet May 19 at the Quality Inn in New Kensington.

Despite a decorated high school and college career, McHenry said he told the committee member who informed him of his induction that he didn't think he deserved it.

The response he received: “Well, somebody did.”

“There's so many good ballplayers in baseball and football from the time I started playing in high school,” McHenry said. “You feel part of the team like the rest of the guys do. I didn't feel I was any better or any worse than anybody else. It was just the mentality that I had. We were in it together. I just had the talent for both games.”

Despite that, McHenry originally planned to be a one-sport athlete in his No. 1 love of baseball. He lettered two years at Arnold High School and one year at Valley as a center fielder and first baseman and hit the first home run and scored the first run in Valley baseball history, putting together a resume impressive enough that he was contacted by the San Francisco Giants.

As for football, he never planned to play until he interacted with coach Gene Collodi, who talked him into joining the inaugural Valley team in 1967. He starred at wide receiver, safety and punter and earned a scholarship to Wake Forest.

McHenry considers Collodi his role model to this day.

“What he did in the classroom and as a coach, an instructor and teacher, that was so inspirational to me,” McHenry said. “I really owe my career (to him). ... He really set me on the right path.”

Wanting to prove he could achieve what Collodi saw in him, McHenry started all but three games of his Wake Forest career. He led the freshman team in receptions and had 173 tackles in three seasons as a cornerback for the varsity team from 1969-71, playing for the Demon Deacons' first ACC championship team in 1970.

McHenry walked on to the Wake Forest baseball team as a senior and, despite some early reservations from the coach, batted leadoff in every game and led the team in steals and runs, tied for the top spot in hits and finished second in batting average.

That showed one of his most important philosophies: turning negatives into positives. His football scholarship to Wake Forest came down to the wire. His academics caused a delay in his enrollment. And he showed up to Wake Forest as a 155-pound 17-year-old, getting mistaken for a manager and needing his parents to sign a permission form so he could play.

He overcame all of that, earning a scholarship, finishing collage as a Dean's List scholar and becoming an alternate captain for the football team as a senior.

“I was too small, too slow, with virtually no hope,” he said. “But I didn't think of it that way. I thought there was hope for me. I could succeed. I had that mentality. I was self-motivated.”

McHenry applied that philosophy and the lessons of his own coaches during his long career as a teacher and coach in the New Kensington-Arnold district. He taught physical education for a time and then various science disciplines until retiring in 2006 and coached football, boys soccer and track and field.

“I just didn't want to use the word ‘no,' especially in my days coaching,” he said. “I always kept it positive. I wouldn't scream at a kid when I was coaching football or track and field. ... I would say, you made a mistake, but here's what you could have done, to improve on what happened so it doesn't happen again. I just tried to keep it upbeat and motivate the kids without the negativity.”

Now retired from teaching and coaching, McHenry lives in New Kensington with his wife, Sandy. The couple has two adult daughters. He spends his days around the house, cooking and working.

“I'm spending the time with my wife that I didn't have in those earlier years up to age 55,” he said. “I'm basically making up for those missed times that I'm finding very rewarding and very pleasurable.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.