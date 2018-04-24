Olympic Gold medalist to run USATF Half Marathon in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olympic triathlon gold medalist Gwen Jorgensen will be in Pittsburgh on May 6 to run the half-marathon at the 2018 USATF Half Marathon Championships, part of the weekend of events for 10th annual DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

Jorgensen, 31, a former professional triathlete, announced her retirement last fall to focus on distance running.

“I heard the course is fast with some inclines across five bridges, finishing with a tough climb,” said Jorgensen, the first American woman to win Olympic Gold in the Triathlon with a first-place finish at the 2016 Rio Games.

“The course also goes past the Penguins stadium, and although I have never been to Pittsburgh, I am a Penguins fan.”

After the Rio Olympics, Jorgensen ran the New York City Marathon in 2 hours, 41 minutes, 1 second, finishing 14th in her marathon debut against a world class field.

This year's USATF Half Marathon Championships offers a guaranteed prize purse of $85,000, including $15,000 for the champion. The race is part of the USATF Running Circuit, a road race series featuring USATF Championships from one mile through the marathon.

For more information about the USATF Half Marathon Championships, visit pittsburghmarathon.com/USATFHalfChampionships.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.