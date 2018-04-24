Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Olympic Gold medalist to run USATF Half Marathon in Pittsburgh

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Vicky Holland of Great Britain, Gwen Jorgensen of the United States of America and Non Stanford of Great Britain celebrate after the ITU Women's Elite Sprint race during the ITU World Triathlon Hamburg on July 18, 2015 in Hamburg, Germany.
Updated 5 hours ago

Olympic triathlon gold medalist Gwen Jorgensen will be in Pittsburgh on May 6 to run the half-marathon at the 2018 USATF Half Marathon Championships, part of the weekend of events for 10th annual DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

Jorgensen, 31, a former professional triathlete, announced her retirement last fall to focus on distance running.

“I heard the course is fast with some inclines across five bridges, finishing with a tough climb,” said Jorgensen, the first American woman to win Olympic Gold in the Triathlon with a first-place finish at the 2016 Rio Games.

“The course also goes past the Penguins stadium, and although I have never been to Pittsburgh, I am a Penguins fan.”

After the Rio Olympics, Jorgensen ran the New York City Marathon in 2 hours, 41 minutes, 1 second, finishing 14th in her marathon debut against a world class field.

This year's USATF Half Marathon Championships offers a guaranteed prize purse of $85,000, including $15,000 for the champion. The race is part of the USATF Running Circuit, a road race series featuring USATF Championships from one mile through the marathon.

For more information about the USATF Half Marathon Championships, visit pittsburghmarathon.com/USATFHalfChampionships.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

