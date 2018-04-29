Support off the field defined Armstrong County Sports HOF Class of 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Good deeds and support off the field were themes of the 46th Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet Sunday at Freeport's Laube Hall.

Lee Frerotte, sister of the late for Kittanning, Penn State and Buffalo Bills lineman Mitch Frerotte, described what her family discovered after his funeral in 2008.

“A family came up to me and said Mitch paid for their son's funeral that they couldn't afford,” Lee said. “Another local family said they couldn't pay their heating bill, and Mitch showed up with portable heaters. He always said, ‘Stay true to yourself and true to your roots.' ”

The 10 new inductees brought the hall's membership to 466.

Mike Nagy, who coached basketball at East Brady, Highlands, Shannock Valley and for the first 15 years of West Shamokin, talked about the accounting firm he had with his father, Jack.

Said Nagy: “I often had to leave the office early to coach, and he never said a word.”

Nagy also advised the student honorees from the six Amstrong County high schools not to expect life's journey to be easy or short.

“There are down times,” Nagy said. “I had lost 41 games in a row at Highlands, and I thought my coaching career was over. But five schools reached out to me to coach.”

Former Ford City and Central Michigan football standout Curtis Cutts agreed.

“Life's journey has a lot of peaks and valleys,” he said. “The first year of high school two-a-days, I wanted to quit, and my parents had a strict rule to complete the season.”

After leading Ford City to its second WPIAL playoff appearance, Cutts played under Chippewas assistant Brian Kelly, now at Notre Dame.

Ed King, former Freeport standout in football and track, paid tribute to his father, Edward, who died in a coal-mining accident.

“I came home from junior high football practice one night, and some neighbors kids were out playing,” King recalled. “I asked my dad if I could go out and play with them, and he told me that if I gave my all at practice that day, I wouldn't have enough energy to go out and play.”

King is athletic director at nationally renowned DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md.

Dave Fuhrman, retired Bradford High School basketball coach who had 340 career wins, was glad to be back in his native Freeport. But lamented the youth of today not playing outside or engaging in pick-up games.

Mark Hodak, an inductee in the Builder category, followed in his father Bill's footsteps as a hunter safety instructor with the state Game Commission and is active with sportsmen's and outdoors groups. He said his two young sons are tagging along for his activities.

Martin Sanders recalled the day he was invited to try out for a youth hockey team that began a lifelong love affair with the sport. He led the WPIHL, forerunner of PIHL, in scoring in 1972-73 and officiated the sport until last year.

Leechburg's Maggie Jones took a tough loss in the 2005 WPIAL softball finals as a defining moment. Now the Kiski Area softball coach, she said she has been shaped by tough losses like that game and getting passed over for teaching jobs to where she is now as a coach and educator.

Andy Tressler, 2006 Valley News Dispatch Male Basketball Player of the Year, thanked all the people who were instrumental in his success, including his high school coach, Damian Davies.

The hall of fame's Military Award went to Parks Township native William Ivan White, a Kiski Area graduate who stood out in football and track before joining the Marines.

White was killed in action in Vietnam's Quan Tri Province on Oct. 14, 1967.

George Guido is a freelance writer.