Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Longtime promoter Jimmy Cvetic brings Saturday's Golden Gloves state finals to Monroeville

William Whalen | Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Jimmy Cvetic, founder of the Pittsburgh Peace Project and executive director of Police Athletic League, will speak to families about the importance of building self confidence in children by setting goals and staying active.
Jimmy Cvetic
Jimmy Cvetic, founder of the Pittsburgh Peace Project and executive director of Police Athletic League, will speak to families about the importance of building self confidence in children by setting goals and staying active.

Updated 30 minutes ago

For the past 10 years, all the screaming fans, the referees, the promoters and even the food was all from Philadelphia, and longtime Golden Gloves boxing promoter Jimmy Cvetic had seen enough. It was time to swing the hometown advantage back to Western Pennsylvania.

Sitting in a Monroeville restaurant, Cvetic, along with a few influential friends, came together with a plan to make it happen.

“It is not for me,” said Cvetic, 69, who has been promoting Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves fights since 1975. “I'm doing it for the great men and women. I want the hometown advantage. They're in their own backyard. If a fight is close, and the crowd is cheering, its common nature (for the decision to go) with the crowd.”

The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League will host the first of a six-year run of the Pennsylvania State Golden Gloves finals Saturday night at the Monroeville Pro-Sports Complex. Thirty fighters will compete in 15 bouts for the right to move on to Omaha, Neb., for the National Golden Gloves tournament May 13-20. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the battle of East meets West, with fights starting at 7.

“Every time we go to Philadelphia, we lose hometown decisions,” Cvetic said. “The fights are going to be tremendous.”

It was former State Sen. Sean Logan and Craig Cozza who joined Cvetic at that restaurant three months ago when they agreed to come together and host the state finals. There was a rush to pull it off.

“Sean Logan said, ‘Jimmy why don't you just bring it here,' ” Cvetic said. “I said, ‘I don't know Sean.' He's an honest man and they had the confidence and the ability to work. It's a perfect storm for us.”

There's plenty of great matchups, and rematches, for boxing fans to look forward to. Matchmaker Derek Gionta said one of the most interesting fights of the night will be between James Bernadin of Lancaster City Boxing Club and Jerome Baxter of Pittsburgh's Gold Medal Boxing in the 141-pound novice division. The fight will be a rematch of last year's 141-pound open-division fight.

“Both guys are peaking the right time, and it's going to be a intriguing fight,” said Gionta, 37, a 1999 Plum grad.

There's plenty more. At the 123-pound division, Pittsburgh's Danny Bondish (Stay Off the Streets Boxing Club) will face Johnathan Torres. Last year, Bondish finished runner-up at 132 pounds, and Torres reached the national semifinals.

”It is a rivalry and I tell you what, it's funny, Pittsburgh and Philly are two really big sports towns and there's a lot respect that comes to being a boxer from Pennsylvania,” Gionta said. “Pennsylvania is probably the best state in the country for amateur and pro boxing. It's no secret that Philly is the Mecca of pro boxing.”

The main event will be in the open heavyweight division, where Sonny Conto will face Butler's Brian Mowry (Butler Cubs Boxing Club). Mowry weighs in at 220 pounds, stands a towering 6-foot-7 and is coming off consecutive bouts that ended in knockouts. The 6-4 Conto is the defending Golden Gloves state heavyweight champ.

“Brian has a chance; he has a little more height, but he is on a bit of roll,” Gionta said.

Kiante Irving (Stay Off the Streets) moved down from 178 pounds to the 165 open division and will face William Richardson (Marian Anderson Boxing Club). Irving was ranked No. 2 in the country at 178 pounds last year and is a “walkover champion” going into Saturday's bout, having gone through the bracket unopposed.

For Cvetic, it's been his life's mission to put youths on the right path to success, saying boxing is a sport that not only builds character but teaches tough life lessons. He's always asked his fighters to look deep within themselves to find the success they are searching for.

“Anyone that comes into the gym, the first thing I do is give them a mirror and I say that there is only one of you in the universe,” Cvetic said. “You have to reach down deep and make it happen if you want it.

“I'm an old coach, and I'm old school. I believe that you must be excellent and you must be a champion inside the ring and outside ring. Sometimes you don't always grab a gold medal, but you better be able to grab the gold medal in your own life.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me