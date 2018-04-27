Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Defending champions win races on Lernerville's opening night

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Lernerville's defending points champions picked right up where they left off.

A.J. Flick (Sprint Cars), Michael Norris (Late Models) and Mat Williamson (Modifieds), all points leaders from 2017, won in their respective divisions on the opening night of the 2018 season Friday at Lernerville Speedway.

The fourth race, Stocks, went to Tyler Dietz, as defending points champion Corey McPherson finished second.

Opening night was delayed a week because of weather. Points racing runs through Aug. 24.

