South Fayette's Justin Watson drafted to the Bucs

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
In 2015, South Fayette graduate Justin Watson became only the third player in the 140-year history of Penn football to have more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season.
In 2015, South Fayette graduate Justin Watson became only the third player in the 140-year history of Penn football to have more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose former South Fayette and Penn wide receiver Justin Watson on Saturday with the seventh pick in the fifth round.

Watson was not invited to the NFL Combine, but maybe the invitation got lost in the mail. At his Pro Day at Penn, he ran a 4.42 40, which would have been fifth-best at the Combine. His vertical jump was 40 inches, tied for best at the Combine. He also put up 20 reps at 225 pounds on his bench press at the Pro Day.

But he also was pretty good on the football field. The 6-foot-3-inch, 225 pound receiver became the only player in the history of the Ivy League to catch a pass in every game he's played (40). He topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons and set Penn records for career receptions (286), receiving yards (3,777), receiving touchdowns (33), and all-purpose yards (4,116).

He was a first-team AP FCS All-American his senior year and a three-time All-Ivy selection. Watson also was a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist for FCS Offensive Player of the Year and a 2017 AP third-team All American. He was a finalist for Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year three times and holds the Ivy League record for career 100-yard games (19).

