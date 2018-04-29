Passion stay undefeated with victory over D.C. Divas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Passion women's football team upped its record to 3-0 with a 32-27 victory over the rival D.C. Divas on Saturday in a Women's Football Alliance game at West Allegheny's Joe P. DiMichela Stadium.

The Divas scored first and led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter before the Passion scored 26 straight points to take control.

Lisa Horton threw three touchdowns before halftime, one each to Sharon Vasquez, Angela Baker and Krystal Cozzo.

She added a 4-yard TD strike to Baker with 8:37 to go in the third quarter as the lead swelled to 26-7.

Horton's 19-yard touchdown pass to Vasquez late in the first half was the 200th of her career.

Pittsburgh wraps up a three-game homestand Saturday against the Detroit Dark Angels. Game time at DiMichela Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate or at PittsburghPassion.com.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.