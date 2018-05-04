Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Franklin Regional's Riley Smith wins gold at Junior International Cup

Staff Report | Friday, May 4, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Franklin Regional's Riley Smith (right) won gold during the Junior International Cup held March 30-April 1, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Submitted
Franklin Regional's Riley Smith (right) won gold during the Junior International Cup held March 30-April 1, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Updated 10 hours ago

Riley Smith, a Franklin Regional and Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club student-athlete, won a gold medal during the Junior International Cup on March 30-April 1 in Las Vegas.

More than 40 countries competed in one of the largest international events in the world, recognized by the World Karate Federation. Smith's gold medal was in the 16-year-old advanced kumite division. He also won bronze in the 16-17-year-old division during the U.S. Open two days later.

Jared Smith earned a bronze medal in the Junior International Cup for the 17-year old advanced kumite. Kumite is the point fighting portion of karate competition that athletes can score with kicks, punches and takedowns.

Both Smith brothers are members of Team USA and will compete in the USA National Championships and U.S. Team Trials, recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee, on July 12-15, in Reno, Nev.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me