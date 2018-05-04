Franklin Regional's Riley Smith wins gold at Junior International Cup
Riley Smith, a Franklin Regional and Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club student-athlete, won a gold medal during the Junior International Cup on March 30-April 1 in Las Vegas.
More than 40 countries competed in one of the largest international events in the world, recognized by the World Karate Federation. Smith's gold medal was in the 16-year-old advanced kumite division. He also won bronze in the 16-17-year-old division during the U.S. Open two days later.
Jared Smith earned a bronze medal in the Junior International Cup for the 17-year old advanced kumite. Kumite is the point fighting portion of karate competition that athletes can score with kicks, punches and takedowns.
Both Smith brothers are members of Team USA and will compete in the USA National Championships and U.S. Team Trials, recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee, on July 12-15, in Reno, Nev.