Former Upper St. Clair golfer Olsakovsky makes big impact in 1st season at Allegheny

In 17 seasons as men's golf coach at Allegheny, Jeff Groff has seen his share of talented players go through the program. Asked if he could remember a freshman season as successful as the one just completed by Louie Olsakovsky, Groff thought for a moment, then gave a succinct answer.

“No.”

He elaborated: “Obviously, we knew we were getting a good player. I thought he'd come in and have an impact. But he won four events … and almost every time out, he was in the top 10.”

Olsakovsky, an Upper St. Clair graduate, finished in the top 10 in eight of the Gators' 12 events between the fall and spring seasons. The last of his four medalist honors came at the North Coast Athletic Conference championship last weekend.

Playing in windy, chilly conditions, Olsakovsky led the three-day event at Westbrook Country Club in Mansfield, Ohio, from wire-to-wire. His 5-under-par total was nine shots better than the runner-up and made him the runaway winner of the conference's newcomer of the year award.

The defining moment came in the second round on No. 2, his 11th hole of the day. His tee shot on the drivable par-4 kicked near a tree. He was able to pitch onto the green but was left with a 50-foot birdie putt.

Olsakovsky calmly sank the putt and went on to shoot 5-under 67 for the round, his best of the season.

“It was definitely not super easy,” Olsakovsky said. “There was a lot of wind all three days. The first day was probably the best, but it was still windy. The last two days, it was still windy, and it got a lot colder.”

Unlike other sports, golf doesn't guarantee conference champions a berth in the NCAA championship. Only the members of each conference-winning team — Wittenberg won the NCAC for the ninth consecutive season — qualify automatically, and five at-large bids are issued to individuals, generally those among the nation's scoring leaders.

Former Allegheny player Jim Lasher earned an at-large bid in 2016 thanks to his 72.5 scoring average, which ranked ninth in the nation.

While Olsakovsky's 74.2 average topped the Gators by nearly two strokes, he was far down the national list at No. 66. Still, he was ecstatic with his season.

“I know if I'm able to play well, my game can hold up against the competition at the collegiate level,” he said.

Groff said he can foresee Olsakovsky following Lasher's path.

He praised Olsakovsky's work ethic, particularly when it comes to his short game. It was an area Olsakovsky said he believed was costing him strokes: He would get on or close to a green with an opportunity for birdie but fail to capitalize.

“He spends a lot of time on the putting green and on the fringe,” Groff said. “If we're out for a two-hour practice session, he's at the short-game area for an hour and a half.”

Groff said Olsakovsky also added length to his tee and approach shots, a product of the team's weight-training program. And there's an intangible quality Groff sees that helps to set Olsakovsky apart.

“He's a tough kid. He's a grinder,” Groff said. “I think he goes out there every time thinking he's going to win. And even though he's young, guys look up to him because of his talent and work ethic. You don't coach that stuff.”

Olsakovsky will take the momentum of his conference title into summer competition. He plans to play several tournaments, including the U.S. Open local qualifier May 9 at Butler Country Club.

Down the road, he said he might take a run at playing professionally. In the meantime, he has his eyes on another prize: a national championship.

“That's absolutely a goal down the road,” Olsakovsky said. “When I came to Allegheny, it was a goal to win a national championship as a team and individually, so that's the No. 1 goal for the next three years.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.